Watch: Lightning strikes Great Lakes Aquarium in Minnesota
DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Lakes Aquarium in northern Minnesota was struck by lightning Wednesday.
Located on the western shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, the aquarium experienced the strike as a thunderstorm passed through the area Tuesday afternoon.
Footage shot by a camera operated by Duluth Harbor Cam shows the yellow-white lightning bolt streaking down from the sky and making contact with the roof of the lakeside aquarium.
Perhaps ironically, a camera on the roof of the aquarium experienced the brunt of the strike, officials said.
They noted that no guests, aquarium staff or animals were injured by the lightning strike.