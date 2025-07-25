Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Lightning strikes Great Lakes Aquarium in Minnesota

Perhaps ironically, a camera on the roof of the aquarium experienced the brunt of the strike, officials said.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Footage shot on Wednesday shows a bolt of lightning striking the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Lakes Aquarium in northern Minnesota was struck by lightning Wednesday.

Located on the western shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, the aquarium experienced the strike as a thunderstorm passed through the area Tuesday afternoon.

Footage shot by a camera operated by Duluth Harbor Cam shows the yellow-white lightning bolt streaking down from the sky and making contact with the roof of the lakeside aquarium.

(Duluth Harbor Cam / FOX Weather)

Perhaps ironically, a camera on the roof of the aquarium experienced the brunt of the strike, officials said.

They noted that no guests, aquarium staff or animals were injured by the lightning strike.

