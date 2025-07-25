Fisherman reels in monster 86.8-pound blue catfish from Missouri River: 'Impressive fish'

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A Midwest angler on the banks of the Missouri River near St. Louis recently experienced the catch of a lifetime.

Wally Klein landed a colossal 86.8-pound blue catfish that truly put his fishing and "weightlifting" skills to the test.

Klein, using gizzard shad as bait on his rod-and-reel setup, battled the enormous fish before successfully bringing it to shore along the banks around Washington, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said.

The true river monster was immediately released back into the Missouri River unharmed after a quick photo to document the remarkable feat.

YOUNG ANGLER'S NEARLY 2-POUND, RECORD-SETTING CATCH SHOCKS ARKANSAS FISHING SCENE

Klein told wildlife officials that it was the biggest fish he's ever caught.

"Congrats on this impressive fish," the MDC said.

The Missouri River is renowned for its trophy-sized catfish, attracting anglers from across the region. Blue catfish, in particular, are known for their immense size and fighting spirit, making them a prized catch for those seeking a true angling challenge.