Young angler's nearly 2-pound, record-setting catch shocks Arkansas fishing scene

BULL SHOALS, Ark. — A routine fishing outing transformed into a historic moment for an 11-year-old Arkansas boy who landed a first-ever state record of just under 2 pounds.

Daniel Bridgmon of Midway was fishing with his father, Thomas Bridgmon, on June 14 below Bull Shoals Dam when he managed to reel in a 1-pound, 15-ounce white sucker. The species would later prove to be an inaugural milestone for the Natural State.

Though they were aiming for trout, state game wardens said a simple worm turned out to be irresistible to the hefty sucker.

"He thought it was a brown trout at first until we got it close enough to see it," recounted Daniel's father, describing the initial confusion as the fish put up a "solid fight."

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission District Fisheries Supervisor Joe Chilton positively identified the fish species and witnessed the weight on certified scales.

With no prior state record for the white sucker in Arkansas, Daniel's catch now proudly sets the benchmark.

"The White River below Bull Shoals Dam is renowned for its exceptional fishing, and this record highlights the diverse angling opportunities available in Arkansas waters," Chilton said.

Chilton said it also underscores the importance of introducing youth to the joys of fishing.

"Records like Daniel’s inspire the next generation of anglers and remind us why protecting our aquatic resources is so vital," he added.

For the Bridgmons, who have quickly embraced the fishing opportunities since relocating from Houston, the recognition of Daniel's catch, especially its impressive weight, is a source of immense pride.

"It’s pretty exciting to see Daniel’s catch being recognized like this," Thomas Bridgmon said.