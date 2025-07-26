Chicago faces renewed flash flood threat as ‘tropical-like’ airmass stretches from Iowa to Pennsylvania

CHICAGO -- Another day of scattered heavy thunderstorms inside what forecasters called a juicy, "tropical-like" air mass Saturday has renewed the risk of flash flooding across several states from Iowa to Pennsylvania, including Chicago and the outskirts of Pittsburgh.

The storms are firing along a nearly-stationary front draped along the border of a massive heat dome that has been cooking much of the nation this week. The heat dome shrunk Saturday to mostly focusing its triple-digit warming powers on the coastal Southeast and mid-Atlantic, but thunderstorms riding along the edge of the dome are tapping into an unstable and exceedingly moist atmosphere.

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

While the risk of severe weather is low, rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour are possible in the stronger thunderstorms that may stall or train over the same area.

Similar storms wreaked havoc in south Chicago on Friday, where a cluster of thunderstorms brought 4-6 inches of rain in just a few hours. Roads and underpasses turned into instant rivers and lakes, requiring multiple water rescues across the southern suburbs. The previous heavy rains have also saturated the ground, leaving the area more susceptible to flash flooding with lower rainfall amounts.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 threat for flash flooding along much of the stationary front stretching from northern Missouri and southern Iowa, through northern Illinois and Indiana, and even into western Ohio. That includes the Chicagoland area.

A second area of flooding concern Saturday covers a swath of western Pennsylvania, including the eastern Pittsburgh outskirts.

So far, Flood Watches are in effect for northern Iowa into Chicago and northern Illinois.

The heavy rain chances will shift into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday, but flash flooding risks will wane. New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. will be a few of the cities that will be dealing with afternoon thunderstorms, but so far, NOAA only has low-end risks for any flooding or severe weather.