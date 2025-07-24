Watch: Sailboat carrying 10 sinks after crashing into New Jersey jetty during rough seas

AVALON, N.J. – Ten people were rescued Wednesday when a sailboat crashed into the rocks of a jetty in Avalon, New Jersey.

According to Avalon Beach Patrol Chief Matt Wolf, a mayday call was dispatched about 11 a.m. local time.

Video showed the yellow sailboat in the water before disaster struck.

The video cuts to the sailboat in distress, as it's rocked by large waves and pushed into the jetty.

The sailboat was attempting to go out of the inlet, but the waters were too rough, Wolf said.

Wolf said the boat attempted to turn around, but winds from the northeast pushed the boat into the rocks.

Avalon Beach Patrol along with EMS and water rescue swimmers were sent to help the 10 people aboard the boat before it sank.

Wolf said the water was too dangerous for rescue swimmers to get into the water, so they utilized a jet ski to aid in getting the people, who were all wearing lifejackets, to safety.

Another clip of the video showed Wolf's team coming to the rescue on jet skis as the boat sits against the rocks, sinking. Heads of people in the water stick up in the rough waves, while they await rescue.

Wolf described the sailboat as being "pinned against the rocks" as it was sinking.

The people rescued were very upset, Wolf said. "They were swimming for their lives."

"It was a really, really dangerous situation," Wolf said.

He said all 10 people made it to safety and no one was injured.