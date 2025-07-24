Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Sailboat carrying 10 sinks after crashing into New Jersey jetty during rough seas

All 10 people were wearing life jackets and no one was injured.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The boat crash against the rocks on the jetty in Avalon, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Ten people were on the boat. Thankfully, no one was injured. 

Watch: Sailboat crashes into New Jersey jetty during rough waters

The boat crash against the rocks on the jetty in Avalon, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Ten people were on the boat. Thankfully, no one was injured. 

AVALON, N.J. – Ten people were rescued Wednesday when a sailboat crashed into the rocks of a jetty in Avalon, New Jersey

According to Avalon Beach Patrol Chief Matt Wolf, a mayday call was dispatched about 11 a.m. local time. 

Video showed the yellow sailboat in the water before disaster struck.

WATCH: WATERSPOUT ROARS ONTO NEW JERSEY SHORE BEACH

The sailboat before it hit the jetty and sank.

The sailboat before it hit the jetty and sank. 

(Kyle Gavetti/TMX / FOX Weather)

The video cuts to the sailboat in distress, as it's rocked by large waves and pushed into the jetty. 

The sailboat was attempting to go out of the inlet, but the waters were too rough, Wolf said. 

Wolf said the boat attempted to turn around, but winds from the northeast pushed the boat into the rocks. 

NEW JERSEY MAN DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING ON GOLF COURSE

People on the sailboat cling to its side as it hits the rocks and starts tipping.

People on the sailboat cling to its side as it hits the rocks and starts tipping.

(Kyle Gavetti/TMX)

Avalon Beach Patrol along with EMS and water rescue swimmers were sent to help the 10 people aboard the boat before it sank. 

Wolf said the water was too dangerous for rescue swimmers to get into the water, so they utilized a jet ski to aid in getting the people, who were all wearing lifejackets, to safety. 

Another clip of the video showed Wolf's team coming to the rescue on jet skis as the boat sits against the rocks, sinking. Heads of people in the water stick up in the rough waves, while they await rescue.

'MARGARITA BURNS': THE SUMMER DANGER YOU MAY HAVE NEVER HEARD ABOUT

Avalon Beach Patrol and others come to the rescue to save the people dumped from the boat from the water.

Avalon Beach Patrol and others come to the rescue to save the people dumped from the boat from the water. 

(Kyle Gavetti/TMX)

Wolf described the sailboat as being "pinned against the rocks" as it was sinking. 

The people rescued were very upset, Wolf said. "They were swimming for their lives." 

"It was a really, really dangerous situation," Wolf said. 

He said all 10 people made it to safety and no one was injured. 

Tags
Loading...