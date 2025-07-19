'Margarita burns': The summer danger you may have never heard about

Summer means margaritas while lounging in the sun by the beach or pool. What no one tells you is the danger that can come from this routine activity.

When consuming something with limes, lime juice or other citrus and sitting under the ultraviolet rays of the sun, you're at risk of something called a ‘margarita burn’ or phytophotodermatitis.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, margarita burns are extreme sunburns.

The reaction happens because some citrus plants contain furocoumarins, an organic chemical compound that can make skin more sensitive to the sun, the Cleveland Clinic reported.

So, if you're making a margarita in the sun and get lime juice on bare skin, it can cause such a reaction.

The Cleveland Clinic said symptoms include red patches that are sensitive and tingly and blisters typically form.

Signs of margarita burns don't always happen immediately and can appear within 24-48 hours of contact.

Limes and Bergamot oranges are some of the worst offenders of a margarita burn, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Other than citrus fruits, other possible ingredients that can cause a margarita burn include:

Carrots

Celery

Figs

Fennel

Wild dill

Wild parsley

Wild parsnips

If you still want to enjoy citrus and other furocoumarins-containing ingredients in the sun and minimize the risk, there's a simple way.

Make sure to wash your hands and arms thoroughly after touching citrus or other ingredients that can cause the burn during food prep.

If you do happen to forget that step and experience a margarita burn, the Cleveland Clinic has some tips for treating it:

Don't pop the blisters.

Keep the affected area clean and use cold, wet compresses as needed for pain.

Apply a topical antibiotic ointment and bandage the affected area, taking special care to keep it covered and out of the sun.

Once blisters heal, make sure to keep the spots out of the sun and apply sunscreen.