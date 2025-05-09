Florida beach listed as one of the best in the world -- twice

SIESTA KEY, Fla.– Florida beaches are always popular tourist destinations in the U.S., but one beach in particular is making headlines.

Siesta Beach, located on Siesta Key off Florida's Gulf Coast, has made two different lists of the best beaches in the world.

Siesta Key as a whole is great for vacationing, with Sarasota County marketing it to tourists for its beaches, food and fun atmosphere.

THE BEST CAMPING SPOTS IN AMERICA IN 2025

Known for its beautiful sunsets and gorgeous turquoise blue waters, Siesta Beach was ranked highly for its white sands, made of 99% pure white quartz, and idyllic atmosphere.

The beach came in fourth place out of 25 on Trip Advisor's Best of the Best Beaches in the World list.

Another list, curated by The World's 50 Best Beaches, Siesta Beach ranked No. 42 out of 50. It was the only beach in the U.S. to make the cut.

World's 50 Best Beaches gave high marks to Siesta Beach as a great spot for families. In particular, the beach has tennis and volleyball courts, a shaded playground area and two concession stands.

The waters of Siesta Beach, while beautiful, are also shallow near the shoreline, making it great for wading and beach walks. It is the most favored of Siesta Key's beaches, according to the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce.

CORAL BABIES HEAD TO FLORIDA KEYS TO HELP RESTORE DYING REEFS

The beach stays warm year-round, with average highs in the upper-80s in the summer months, World's 50 Best Beaches reports.

To see what other beaches made the lists, visit World's 50 Best Beaches website here, and Trip Advisor's here.