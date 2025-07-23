Watch: Waterspout roars onto New Jersey shore beach

SEDGE ISLAND, N.J. – An uncommon sight unfolded along the New Jersey shore Tuesday when a waterspout came ashore at Island Beach State Park around 10:30 a.m. local time.

A waterspout is essentially a tornado that forms over water. Radar imagery appears to show that this waterspout was spawned by thunderstorms that were just offshore at the time.

The twister could be seen on video creating a small vortex on the water's surface.

While waterspouts are fairly common, particularly in Florida and along the Gulf Coast. However, they do not often make it to shore.

According to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, this waterspout briefly became a landspout when it came ashore before dissipating over nearby sand dunes.

WHAT IS A WATERSPOUT?

While waterspouts can be breathtaking to observe and less intense than most tornadoes, they can still cause property damage and injuries, according to the NWS.