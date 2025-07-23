Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Waterspout roars onto New Jersey shore beach

A waterspout is essentially a tornado that forms over water. Radar imagery appears to show that this waterspout was spawned by thunderstorms that were just offshore at the time.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
An uncommon sight along the New Jersey shore Tuesday when a waterspout came ashore onto Island State Park Beach around 10:30 a.m. local time. The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly confirmed that the twister briefly came ashore and became a short-lived landspout .

Waterspout comes ashore on New Jersey beach, according to NWS

An uncommon sight along the New Jersey shore Tuesday when a waterspout came ashore onto Island State Park Beach around 10:30 a.m. local time. The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly confirmed that the twister briefly came ashore and became a short-lived landspout .

SEDGE ISLAND, N.J. – An uncommon sight unfolded along the New Jersey shore Tuesday when a waterspout came ashore at Island Beach State Park around 10:30 a.m. local time.

A waterspout is essentially a tornado that forms over water. Radar imagery appears to show that this waterspout was spawned by thunderstorms that were just offshore at the time.

The twister could be seen on video creating a small vortex on the water's surface.

While waterspouts are fairly common, particularly in Florida and along the Gulf Coast. However, they do not often make it to shore.

According to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, this waterspout briefly became a landspout when it came ashore before dissipating over nearby sand dunes.

WHAT IS A WATERSPOUT?

  • Two colossal waterspouts descended from the storm-laden skies over Manatee River in Bradenton on Sunday, dancing perilously close to one surprised vessel.
    Image 1 of 4

    Two colossal waterspouts descended from the storm-laden skies over Manatee River in Bradenton on Sunday, dancing perilously close to one surprised vessel. (Jeni Scheid/TMX)

  • Florida Twin Waterspouts
    Image 2 of 4

    Twin waterspouts swirl off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida on Aug. 22, 2024. (Palm Beach Police Dept.)

  • Twin waterspouts are seen in this image taken near the Whitsunday Islands in Queensland, Australia, on April 12, 2023.
    Image 3 of 4

    Twin waterspouts are seen in this image taken near the Whitsunday Islands in Queensland, Australia, on April 12, 2023. (Murray Story via Storyful)

  • Waterspout comes ashore in Florida
    Image 4 of 4

    A waterspout swirls onto the beach at Plunge Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Oct. 20, 2022. (Jennifer Smith/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

While waterspouts can be breathtaking to observe and less intense than most tornadoes, they can still cause property damage and injuries, according to the NWS.

Tags
Loading...