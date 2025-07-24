Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Hunters head to Gulf as dangerous heat kicks into high gear

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, July 24, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Hunters set to investigate Gulf storm system for possible tropical development

A storm system spinning across the Gulf is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for possible tropical development as millions of people from Florida to Texas brace for more rounds of potentially flooding rain and thunderstorms over the next few days.

And now as the system spins over the Gulf, Hurricane Hunters are set to fly into it on Thursday afternoon to get a closer look.

The FOX Forecast Center said rainfall totals of 2-3 inches are possible for much of the northern Gulf Coast, with some locally higher amounts.

Heat dome scorches over 20 states as dangerous temperatures eye Northeast by Friday

More than 129 million people are under life-threatening heat alerts from the South to the East Coast as a large ridge of high pressure builds over the central U.S. this week, commonly referred to as a heat dome.

The FOX Forecast Center said nearly 200 million people will be feeling the heat by the end of the week as the system acts like a lid on the atmosphere, trapping heat and leading to prolonged periods of hot, dry weather.

The most intense heat is expected to shift toward the Interstate 95 corridor on Friday.

See it: Mounds of smelly seaweed return to South Florida beaches amid heat wave

As Florida grapples with another summer heat wave, unsightly scenes of brown seaweed have once again blanketed parts of the Sunshine State’s coastline.

Photos from Dania Beach, located near Fort Lauderdale , showed the usually white sand Wednesday littered with sargassum. The seaweed emits a sulfur-like odor as it decomposes, producing a smell similar to that of rotten eggs.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell has a firsthand account.

What is corn sweat?

The summer months can be downright brutal as temperatures soar and humidity rises, but it can be even worse in the Midwest thanks to an unusual phenomenon known simply as "corn sweat."

So, what is corn sweat and what does it do exactly?

"The technical term is in fact evapotranspiration ," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said. "It occurs when you get large amounts of corn. I’m talking fields of corn that release a lot of moisture, which then increases the humidity levels."

