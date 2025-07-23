One of the most flood-prone cities in America is about to see a whole lot more warnings

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The National Weather Service office in Charleston will soon implement new criteria for issuing Flood Advisories and Flash Flood Warnings, in an effort to improve consistency and enhance public understanding when flooding dangers arise.

Officials announced the changes during a news conference on Tuesday and said the updates are designed to align Charleston’s warning system with national standards while providing clearer communication about potential flooding risks.

Currently, some low-end flooding events in Charleston often prompt a Flood Advisory - a lower-level alert - but under the new guidelines, certain higher-end events will now meet the threshold for a base-level Flash Flood Warning.

The change means residents may notice fewer advisories and more warnings, particularly in urban areas where drainage systems and roadways are prone to flooding.

Over the past year, the agency issued around 95 Advisories and 19 Flash Flood Warnings - statistics that could essentially flip once the new policy goes into effect in August.

Officials emphasized that the changes do not reflect an increased risk, but rather are aimed at better communicating the severity of events.

"This does not make Charleston more flood-prone," said Justin Pierce, director of Charleston County Emergency Management. "It just means the public will get clearer, more actionable information."

Pierce noted that even though the public will receive more warnings, there are no operational changes that first responders plan to implement beyond the current response plans.

Additionally, the criteria for a Flash Flood Emergency - the most serious level of warning - will remain unchanged.

Over the past 30 years, the city has seen more than a four-fold increase in flooding events, as more "nuisance flooding" has become a weekly occurrence.

One key point officials stressed is that tidal flooding, which accounts for a significant number of lowland flooding days, will still be warned through products such as Coastal Flood Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings, rather than any type of Flash Flood product.

"Why are we making this change? We're trying to better articulate. Better trying to communicate the impacts of flash flooding," Brian Haines, meteorologist-in-charge of the NWS office in Charleston, stated.

Haines added that what he hopes won’t be lost in the terminology are the ways the public should stay informed through social media, television and other platforms.

Could other NWS offices eventually follow suit?

Charleston NWS officials said they believe other NWS offices may adopt similar issuance policies in the future, but for now, FOX Weather hasn't found any other offices currently considering a similar revamp.

The NWS office that serves the Raleigh-Durham metro area in North Carolina was mentioned as a potential candidate for future changes, but forecasters there told FOX Weather they were unaware of any immediate plans for changes to flood alerts.

Similarly, nearby NWS offices along the East Coast, in both Florida and North Carolina, said they were only alerted to Charleston's changes by an impromptu news conference and said there were no impending changes coming to their offices.

FOX Weather reached out to NOAA to inquire whether additional offices might follow suit in modifying their flood alert products and the agency did not indicate that any offices beyond Charleston would be subject to any immediate changes.

"This current change is taking place solely at the Weather Forecast Office in Charleston, South Carolina, as part of an effort to increase consistency in how we issue our flood and flash flood products. We continuously assess our services nationwide to ensure we’re providing accurate and timely information to communities when flooding threatens," the agency’s Flash Flood Program lead said in a statement.

Officials emphasized that the changes are not a response to July’s deadly flooding in Texas, which claimed the lives of at least 136 people, and noted that the updated policies have been in development for the better part of a year.