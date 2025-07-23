Old Farmer's Almanac warns of warm fall after sweltering summer

NEW YORK – As the dog days of summer cling to the nation with a fiery grip, a sprawling heat dome continues to turn daily life into a sweltering ordeal.

From the baked pavements of the Deep South to the record-shattering humidity of the Midwest and Northeast, nearly 100 million Americans are enduring "feels-like" temperatures that routinely breach the triple-digit mark. Cities accustomed to milder summers are gasping under conditions usually reserved for desert landscapes, with century-old temperature records toppling like dominoes.

The question on everyone's parched lips isn't just "when will it end?" but "what comes next?"

To that end, The Old Farmer’s Almanac has just unveiled its fall 2025 prediction, offering a glimpse into what the next season may bring.

The answer, for many, is a bittersweet one: don't pack away those fans just yet as the steamy echo of the scorching summer we're currently enduring will likely persist for months to come.

According to the almanac's seasoned prognosticators, this fall is largely predicted to be warmer-than-normal across a significant portion of the U.S. The western half of the U.S. is also expected to experience particularly steamy conditions.

"Your trek to the pumpkin patch may be a bit steamy this year," The Old Farmer’s Almanac warns.

Regions bracing for a warmer-than-average autumn include the Southeast and West, extending the summer's heat. However, regions like the Northeast and Appalachians can anticipate cooler, drier conditions, potentially leading to extra colorful fall foliage.

For the Northeast, these cooler temperatures, combined with below-average rainfall, could lead to a particularly vibrant fall foliage display.

Speaking of rainfall, the almanac predicts below-average precipitation for much of the U.S., stretching from California to Florida and up to Maine. However, some exceptions are noted, with the high Plains and Pacific Northwest advised to keep their umbrellas handy due to anticipated wetter conditions.

Adding to the seasonal outlook, the almanac also warns of above-normal hurricane activity, with a high count of named storms expected to persist through November, the official end of hurricane season.