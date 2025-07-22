Storm poised to soak Gulf Coast this week catches attention of National Hurricane Center

MIAMI - A storm system swirling off the Southeastern U.S. Coast has now caught the attention of the National Hurricane Center with at least a small chance of developing into a tropical system.

Much like what was previously known as Invest 93L earlier this month, a trough of low pressure on the southern end of a frontal boundary is forecast to move west-southwestward into the north-central portion of the Gulf, according to the NHC. There, environmental conditions could allow for some slow development if the system remains far enough offshore.

This graphic shows development chances

However, by this weekend, the system is likely to move inland, ending its chances for development. Though much like Invest 93L, the threat of heavy rains persists whether or not the trough eventually develops into a tropical system. The NHC is currently just giving a low chance of development.

In terms of rainfall totals, about 2-3 inches could fall across much of the northern Gulf Coast, with some locally higher amounts. Widespread flash flooding isn’t expected, but isolated flooding could pop up in pockets of heavy rain sitting over an area for too long.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Southeast through Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The disturbance may actually have less of a chance to develop when compared to Invest 93L because the previous event had more an organized structure when compared to the current system.

That said, the southerly flow along the northern Gulf will likely last for days, leading to an increased risk for rip currents along area beaches.

A medium to high risk of rip currents is expected from the Florida Panhandle to Biloxi, Mississippi, through the last weekend of July.

Rip current forecast

Impacts already felt along the Southeast coast

Flooding has already been experienced in parts of the South Carolina Low Country as the combination of higher tides and heavy rainfall made streets around Charleston look more like ponds.

Downtown Charleston only received just over an inch of rainfall on Monday, but with nowhere for the water to go, flooding was reported on several roadways.

Minor saltwater flooding was also reported around Charleston Harbor on Tuesday - impacts that will continue until the disturbed area of weather moves far enough way onto Florida and through the Gulf.