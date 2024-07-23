The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood threat spans eastern US as heavy rain continues

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and National Drive-Thru Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flood threat covers eastern US as downpours continue

Days of heavy rain across the eastern U.S. are starting to add up. The result has been flooding in some areas. That threat remains Wednesday as more rounds of downpours are expected. Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, is under a Flood Watch. Atlanta, home to the nation’s busiest airport, will add weather to the list of problems for travelers.

The flood outlook for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms threaten 64 million in Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes

An approaching cold front will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms across the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes on Wednesday. The strongest storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, which could take down trees and power lines, and flooding rain. New York state is right in the center of the action, which has had quite a stormy month so far. This will be the 10th time severe weather has hammered New York since July 1.

The severe storm threat for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Geyser at Yellowstone National Park explodes

An explosion from a geyser in Yellowstone National Park sent debris flying into the air and destroyed a boardwalk Tuesday. No one was injured in what scientists described as a "hydrothermal explosion," but the Biscuit Basin area has been closed.

Hurricane HQ: Atlantic could wake up soon

The tropics have been taking a nap in the Atlantic for the past few weeks, but that is expected to change in early August as the heart of hurricane season begins.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic over the next seven days.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Thar she blows!

A whale crashed into a boat off the coast of New Hampshire, overturning the vessel.





