Watch: Whale crashes onto boat off New Hampshire coast

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Video shot on Tuesday morning shows a boat off the New Hampshire coast, nearly capsizing after a breaching whale landed on it.

The video begins with the whale emerging from the water.

Its head then slams onto the rear of the boat, causing the bow to point toward the sky.

A closer look shows an individual appearing to fall off of the boat, opposite of the whale.

Two brothers were said to be on the boat fishing when the incident happened.

One of the brothers was dragged underwater after the whale slammed into the boat. He was able to swim back to the surface.

A local report said all the individuals were unharmed after the incident.