Over a dozen homes scorched in Southern California wildfire sparked by fireworks

By Scott Sistek
RIVERSIDE, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire that tore through more than a dozen homes in Southern California Sunday was sparked by fireworks, officials said, and the search is on for those responsible.

The Hawarden Fire began Sunday afternoon in a vegetation area just south of downtown Riverside. Flames quickly spread in the hot, dry conditions, engulfing homes as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.

So far, at least six homes have been destroyed, and seven others have been damaged, city officials said.

"Once assessments are complete, I fear there may be more to report," Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said during a press conference Monday evening providing an update on the fire. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of why fireworks are illegal in our community."

The City of Riverside Fire Department continues to fight the fire, which has burned nearly 530 acres and is 25% contained as of the last report Monday.  

Temperatures have reached over triple digits in Riverside every day since Friday, and the last measurable rain in town was on May 5.

    Homes are threated as the Hawarden Fire burns in Riverside, California, July 21, 2024. (Photo by David SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images) (DAVID SWANSON/AFP)

    Homes are threated as the Hawarden Fire burns in Riverside, California, July 21, 2024. (Photo by David SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images) (DAVID SWANSON/AFP)

    People watch as homes are threated as the Hawarden Fire burns in Riverside, California, July 21, 2024. (Photo by David SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images) (DAVID SWANSON/AFP)

    Homes are threated as the Hawarden Fire burns in Riverside, California, July 21, 2024. (Photo by David SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images) (DAVID SWANSON/AFP)

    RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - 2024/07/21: Riverside residents watch as a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) helicopter makes a water drop on the Hawarden Fire. The fire in Riverside County destroyed at least three homes and caused $11 million in damage. The fire prompted evacuation orders and warnings. Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson reported that six structures were destroyed and seven others damaged, with more damage assessments pending. Over 500 acres were scorched, but the fire was fully contained by Monday morning. An investigation into the cause is still ongoing. (Photo by Jon Putman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Jon Putman/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

Dawson estimated there has been at least $10 million in property damage, and it cost the city over $1 million for the emergency response.  

"In just over 24 hours, a moment of fireworks has an estimated cost of over $11 million," Dawson said. "And the losses are not just financial. Families have lost their homes, their cherished memories and their personal belongings."

Dawson said surveillance video shows suspects fleeing the area and has given investigators a vehicle of interest. She promised they would prosecute those responsible "to the fullest extent of the law."

Dangerous wildfire conditions remain across the West

The Hawarden Fire is just one of dozens of fires burning across the American West and Canada. Hot and dry conditions remain anchored in the West, where weeks of record or near-record heat have been widespread.

Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms are possible in the inland Northwest on Tuesday and Wednesday that may trigger even more wildfires. NAOA’s Storm Prediction Center is warning of "critical" fire conditions across parts of eastern Oregon, central Idaho and western Montana.

Wildfire Conditions Wednesday

Forecast for dangerous fire weather conditions for July 24, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

But rainfall remains elusive across California and the inland Northwest for at least the next week.

Wildfires in the region have also degraded air quality across wide swaths of the West as smoke pours into the atmosphere.  

Air quality readings were in the "very unhealthy" range on Tuesday morning in Boise, Idaho, and Burns, Oregon, thanks to nearby fires.

