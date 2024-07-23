Yellowstone explosion at Biscuit Basin geyser sends debris flying, destroys boardwalk

A hydrothermal explosion inside Yellowstone National Park sent rocks and debris flying Tuesday morning, damaging a pedestrian boardwalk and forcing the closure of the area, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) officials said Tuesday.

Footage captures images of a pillar of dirt and debris shooting upward near Sapphire Pool within the basin, sending the debris onto a boardwalk and park visitors below.

"Back up! Back up! Back up!" says a visitor in one video, as others can be seen running away from the explosion.

The eruption occurred at around 10 a.m. local time at the park's Biscuit Basin, according to the National Park Service. Various videos on social media show people were nearby when the explosion occurred, but there are no reports of any injuries.

According to the USGS, the Biscuit Basin parking lot and boardwalks are now temporarily closed for visitor safety. They noted that geologists are investigating the event.

Hydrothermal explosions occur when water suddenly flashes to steam underground, and they are relatively common in Yellowstone, USGS officials said.

"It's sort of an underappreciated hazard in the Yellowstone region," said Michael Poland, scientist-in-charge with the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory and geophysicist with the USGS.

He noted that Tuesday's event was not connected to volcanic activity, which is often associated with the park.

"People focus on the volcanism there, but there's no sign of any volcanic activity involved in this," he said. "It was simply a geyser system, a hydrothermal system, that experienced changes underground that caused a lot of water to flush the heat."

Additionally, the event is not a sign of impending volcanic eruptions, the USGS added.

Park and USGS staff will monitor conditions and announce when the area is safe for visitors.

Located about two miles northwest of Old Faithful, Biscuit Basin is named after what were biscuit-like features surrounding Sapphire Pool, according to the NPS. The USGS said an explosion similar to that of today also occurred in Biscuit Basin on May 17, 2009.