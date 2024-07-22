Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Drenching rain forecast for these already-soggy states

Start your day with the latest weather news – Storms will bring drenching downpours to several regions of the U.S. on Tuesday, many of which are already saturated from multiple days of precipitation.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:48

Weather in America: July 23, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional, and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Rain to drench several parts of US

There's going to be more rain for parts of the South and Southeast again on Tuesday, including places that have already been inundated in recent weeks. Parts of Texas that have seen flooding from Hurricane Beryl will continue to see heavy rain from a pesky front that just won't leave. Several inches of precipitation will be possible throughout parts of Southeast Texas and central Louisiana.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals across the South through Friday, July 26, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

A similar forecast will be in store for parts of the Northeast. The rounds of heavy precipitation and thunderstorms are due to a strengthening Bermuda High parked off the East Coast in the Atlantic Ocean.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Thursday, July 25, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

The Southwest could see a few inches of rain as monsoonal moisture continues to create soggy conditions for places like Arizona and New Mexico. And while rain would normally be great for such dry areas, one wildfire burn scar area has had its fair share. In the last month, 19 Flash Flood Emergencies were issued for the area near Ruidoso, New Mexico, leading to multiple water rescues and evacuations. 

  • Beatrice Parraz cleans up in the Cherokee Mobile Village after flooding from rain storms hit the the Salt Fire burn scar on July 16, 2024 in Ruidoso, NM.
    Image 1 of 5

    Beatrice Parraz cleans up in the Cherokee Mobile Village after flooding from rain storms hit the the Salt Fire burn scar on July 16, 2024 in Ruidoso, NM. (The Washington Post/Getty)

  • Caution tape on July 18, 2024 in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
    Image 2 of 5

    Caution tape on July 18, 2024 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. (The Washington Post/Getty)

  • Lighting during a thunderstorm on July 17, 2024 in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
    Image 3 of 5

    Lighting during a thunderstorm on July 17, 2024 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. (Photo: The Washington Post/Getty) ( )

  • A National Guard truck parked at the entrance to the Upper Canyon neighborhood alerts residents that the area is closed on July 17, 2024 in Ruidoso, NM.
    Image 4 of 5

    A National Guard truck parked at the entrance to the Upper Canyon neighborhood alerts residents that the area is closed on July 17, 2024 in Ruidoso, NM. (The Washington Post)

  • New Mexico National Guardsmen in Ruidoso helping with flood repairs and mitigation.
    Image 5 of 5

    New Mexico National Guardsmen in Ruidoso helping with flood repairs and mitigation. (New Mexico National Guard)

Fast-growing California wildfires destroy homes

Two large wildfires ignited in Riverside County, California, on Sunday. Residents fled as flames quickly spread, destroying three homes and threatening more than 1,000 others.

Homes are threated as the Hawarden Fire burns in Riverside, California, July 21, 2024.

Homes are threated as the Hawarden Fire burns in Riverside, California, July 21, 2024. (Photo by David SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Story of survival

A Texas woman is still recovering in the hospital after a shark bit both her and her husband over the Fourth of July holiday. Tabatha Sullivent lost part of her calf during the shark attack near South Padre Island in Texas.

Tabatha Sullivent was one of several shark attack victims on Fourth of July weekend near South Padre Island. She talks to FOX Weather from the hospital as she continues her recovery after loosing her entire calf. 04:12

Texas woman bitten by shark continues recovery

Tabatha Sullivent was one of several shark attack victims on Fourth of July weekend near South Padre Island. She talks to FOX Weather from the hospital as she continues her recovery after loosing her entire calf.

