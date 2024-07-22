The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Drenching rain forecast for these already-soggy states

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional, and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Rain to drench several parts of US

There's going to be more rain for parts of the South and Southeast again on Tuesday, including places that have already been inundated in recent weeks. Parts of Texas that have seen flooding from Hurricane Beryl will continue to see heavy rain from a pesky front that just won't leave. Several inches of precipitation will be possible throughout parts of Southeast Texas and central Louisiana.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals across the South through Friday, July 26, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



A similar forecast will be in store for parts of the Northeast. The rounds of heavy precipitation and thunderstorms are due to a strengthening Bermuda High parked off the East Coast in the Atlantic Ocean.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Thursday, July 25, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The Southwest could see a few inches of rain as monsoonal moisture continues to create soggy conditions for places like Arizona and New Mexico. And while rain would normally be great for such dry areas, one wildfire burn scar area has had its fair share. In the last month, 19 Flash Flood Emergencies were issued for the area near Ruidoso, New Mexico, leading to multiple water rescues and evacuations.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Fast-growing California wildfires destroy homes

Two large wildfires ignited in Riverside County, California, on Sunday. Residents fled as flames quickly spread, destroying three homes and threatening more than 1,000 others.

Story of survival

A Texas woman is still recovering in the hospital after a shark bit both her and her husband over the Fourth of July holiday. Tabatha Sullivent lost part of her calf during the shark attack near South Padre Island in Texas.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.