19 Flash Flood Emergencies for New Mexico burn scar area in a month leads to rescues, evacuations

RUIDOSO, N.M. – A Flash Flood Emergency is no longer a rarity in the village of Ruidoso after the community experienced dire flooding over the past month, prompting the National Weather Service to issue more than a dozen of its most severe flooding alerts.

Over this weekend, Flash Flood Emergencies were issued four times for the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire burn scar areas, including Ruidoso. Since June 19, the NWS has issued 19 Flash Flood Emergencies, with Ruidoso included in 13.

"We just need to be prepared and not be scared," Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said on Sunday on The Mountain Radio. "Get whatever you need and get back to a safe place."

According to National Weather Service data, the U.S. has averaged 36 Flash Flood Emergencies yearly since 2003. This year, there have been 38, with New Mexico making up half of those emergency alerts.

A Flash Flood Emergency is issued when flash flooding becomes life-threatening and could cause catastrophic damage.

"It was a matter of 45 minutes to torrential downpour," Senior service hydrologist Andrew Mangham, with NWS Albuquerque, told the Ruidoso mayor on Sunday.

The New Mexico National Guard rescued at least a dozen people and two dogs from Ruidoso on Saturday after flash flooding from Rio Ruidoso, which quickly overtook canyons, culverts, and creeks.

Flooding damaged Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, causing officials to move the remainder of the 2024 Race Meet and horse sales to the Downs of Albuquerque.

"We gotta keep the wheels on the bus, and we’re going to proceed. So the decision has been made to continue the Ruidoso Downs Meet at the Downs of Albuquerque," General Manager Rick Baugh said in a video.

The community known for its cultural tourism and natural beauty hasn't had a break from natural disasters since June when the South Fork and Salt wildfires claimed two lives and destroyed nearly 1,400 homes and structures — more than 25,000 acres between the two fires.

The wildfire burn scars and the Southwest monsoon season have created the conditions contributing to dangerous flash flooding. The terrain is less absorbent, and torrential rains can quickly turn into flooding, which has happened repeatedly over the past month.

Unfortunately, it's unclear when central New Mexico will get a break from the relentless rains and flooding. Monsoonal rainstorms are forecast for the next seven days.

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Monday, which could cause local flash flooding. The FOX Forecast Center is tracking low to moderate flooding potential across the Southwest through Wednesday.

Ruidoso is forecast to receive up to another inch to 1.5 inches of rain through next weekend.