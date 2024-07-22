Fast-growing California wildfires destroy homes, send residents scrambling for safety

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Two large wildfires sparked in Riverside County, California, on Sunday, sending residents fleeing as flames quickly spread, destroying three homes and threatening more than 1,000 others.

The Hawarden Fire started around 1 p.m. Sunday south of downtown Riverside, west of the Moreno Valley Freeway, as a rapidly spreading vegetation blaze.

Riverside Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve McKinster said during a Sunday news conference that three homes were destroyed by the fire on Sunday afternoon and four others were damaged. McKinster said about 1,500 homes are in the surrounding area. Evacuations were ordered, and the Riverside Police Department helped to escort residents out of the area.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said an evacuation center is set up at the Orange Terrace Community Center.

"It’s a scary day here in Riverside," she said on Sunday.

The City of Riverside Fire Department continues to fight the uncontrolled fire, which has burned 480 acres.

Also on Sunday, the Eagle Fire started in Riverside County and has consumed more than 1,600 acres as of Monday morning. The CAL Fire Riverside Unit is battling the Eagle Fire and has the blaze 50% contained.

The quickly spreading fire prompted officials to order evacuations for multiple communities near Eagle Canyon Road, east of Corona. Many others are under evacuation warnings and being told to listen for updates.

Conditions across the West are ripe for a spark to quickly spread with excessively hot temperatures and dry grasses creating dangerous wildfire weather. On Sunday, when California's latest fires started, some 30 million people across the West were under heat alerts.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for San Bernardino and Riverside counties through Wednesday night. High temperatures are forecast to top out above 105 degrees.

Heat alerts across the West.

(FOX Weather)



Wildfires in the region have degraded air quality for Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario and other communities, prompting the South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality alert for fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke. Residents are being told to remain indoors as much as possible through Monday afternoon.