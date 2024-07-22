Soda cans are exploding on Southwest flights due to extreme heat across West

LAS VEGAS – If you’re among the millions of people living in the western U.S., or you’ve recently traveled to the area, then we don’t need to tell you how hot it’s been recently.

But if you haven’t been, or you aren’t heading there anytime soon, here’s a little example of how hot it is.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

According to Southwest Airlines, the temperatures are so extreme that cans of soda used on their airplanes are exploding.

"We're aware of the issue and have been taking steps to keep onboard beverages cooler, especially in our airports experiencing extreme temperatures," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said in a statement. "It's a cross-functional effort between our airport teams and those in the air."

Temperatures across the West have been sweltering recently, as well as breaking records.

In fact, Las Vegas recently experienced its hottest temperature ever, 120 degrees. Temperatures there remained well above 100 degrees in the days that followed.

Sin City also broke an 83-year-old record on Sunday when it hit 114 degrees.

It's airports in the West and Southwest where there have been reports of the cans exploding.

"Airports where we have a large presence - such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, and many areas in Texas - continue to receive record temperatures, with severe heat arriving earlier and persisting throughout the summer," Southwest Airlines continued. "For the safety of our employees and customers, we are taking education and mitigation measures on all heat-related hazards."

When soda cans experience heat greater than what they're used to, they expand. The heat causes the carbon dioxide to create pressure on the inside of the can, potentially causing it to pop open once moved.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Heat alerts continue across West

This graphic shows active heat alerts in the West.

(FOX Weather)



It doesn't look like there will be any relief from the relentless heat wave in the West within the next few days, and millions of people there continue to be under various heat alerts.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across the region, including portions of Washington State, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and California.

Heat Advisories are also in effect, and the National Weather Service recently included portions of Montana and Wyoming in an Excessive Heat Watch.

HOW THE WEATHER YOU'RE ACCUSTOMED TO AFFECTS NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HEAT WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

Triple-digit temperatures to continue

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The triple-digit temperatures that have been baking the West will continue through at least Wednesday, with residents being urged to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses like heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Sacramento, California, has a forecast high temperature of 103 degrees on Monday, and those hot temperatures are expected to last through at least Wednesday.

Las Vegas, too, will stay hot and will likely see a forecast high temperature of 110 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Phoenix will also likely remain at or above 110 degrees through the middle of the week.