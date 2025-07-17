Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Invest 93L fuels Gulf Coast flood threat; lightning strike turns deadly

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, July 17, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 93L increases Gulf Coast flood threat as system is monitored for tropical development

The Gulf Coast is facing a surge of tropical moisture as Invest 93L moved through the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday and threatens to produce heavy rainfall along the Interstate 10 corridor into the weekend.

Earlier this week, Florida was the recipient of the heavy rainfall, but the chances of precipitation have now shifted westward and will continue to impact communities in Alabama , Mississippi and Louisiana through at least Saturday.

Because waters in the Gulf are warm and there is enough spin in the atmosphere , the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of the northeastern and north-central Gulf for a low chance of development into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but the system is running out of time to obtain tropical characteristics.

The development odds for Invest 93L along the Gulf Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Lightning strike at New Jersey archery range kills 1, injures 13 others

A lightning strike at an outdoor archery range in eastern New Jersey killed a 61-year-old man and injured more than a dozen others Wednesday evening, local authorities said.

Jackson Township Police said they were notified just after 7 p.m. that multiple people had been struck by lightning at the range.

According to preliminary data from the National Lightning Safety Council , the fatality marks at least the 12th lightning death of the year.

Texas search for missing flood victims resumes as dry weather finally returns

Wednesday marked the first day since the deadly July Fourth flooding in the Texas Hill Country that Kerr County had no flood advisories or rain in the forecast, allowing search crews to continue their work looking for the bodies of 97 missing people.

After three days of heavy rain causing Kerr County officials to pause search efforts off and on along the Guadalupe River, all of Texas will have drier and sunny weather in the forecast again on Thursday.

Watch this: Drone video captures tornado rumbling through Wisconsin

A clash of air masses Wednesday resulted in severe storms in parts of the Great Lakes, which included several tornadoes that were caught on video across Wisconsin.

Photos and videos from eyewitnesses and storm chasers caught evidence of the tornadoes around Dodgeville and Sauk City, which are in southwestern Wisconsin.

At least one of the twisters appeared to strike homes and buildings, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries associated with the severe weather.

