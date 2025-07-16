Confirmed tsunami heading towards Alaska after massive earthquake

SAND POINT, Alaska – A massive magnitude 7.3 earthquake off the coast of a group of Alaskan islands has triggered a tsunami.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 12:37 p.m. local time, roughly 54 miles from Sand Point, Alaska.

The NWS National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was confirmed and impacts were expected.

The earthquake occurred 12 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

A Tsunami Warning was triggered for cities from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass, according to NOAA.

Cities included in the warning are Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak.

"There is no danger to Anchorage or the Mat-Su Valley at this time," the National Weather Service office in Anchorage said.

The first waves are expected at 1:30 p.m. local time in Sand Point.

The next waves are expected in Cold Bay at 2:25 p.m. local time and Kodiak at 2:40 p.m. local time.

Tsunami arrival times in Alaska.

(FOX Weather)

Select Source

Tsunamis are a series of dangerous waves that can occur after massive movements in terrian such as earthquakes or landslides. The first wave may not be the largest.

Anyone located on the coast near the warning area should evacuate to higher ground immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates on this situation.