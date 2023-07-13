The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding threats continue for Northeast, South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s July 14, 2023, and National French Fry Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Flooding still threatens Northeast, Deep South

The stagnant weather pattern across the U.S. is steering storms with heavy rain over the same areas that have already seen flooding this week. The highest chances for flooding Friday exist along the Interstate 95 corridor – from North Carolina to Maine. Flash flooding is also likely across Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The excessive rainfall outlook for July 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather risk remains in Plains

After a stormy Thursday, severe storms are expected to again bring dangerous weather to the Plains. The most likely area for severe weather is across Kansas and Oklahoma, with large hail and damaging wind being the primary threats.

The severe weather outlook for July 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Unyielding heat wave scorches from Oregon to Florida

A massive heat dome that just won’t quit has about 100 million Americans sizzling as temperatures climb to near-all-time records in some places. Heat alerts stretch from Oregon south to California and east to the southern tip of Florida.

The high temperature forecast for the southwestern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Calvin swirls in Pacific while Don forms in Atlantic

Hurricane Calvin is spinning through the Eastern Pacific over open waters, but it could be near Hawaii next week as a much weaker storm. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Don has now formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



