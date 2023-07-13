Vermont flooding destroys veteran's family photos, grandfather's Word War II uniform

LAMOILLE COUNTY, Vt. – There is nothing left to salvage from the first floor of Nate Cloutier's home in Vermont after torrential rains caused rivers and streams to swell to historic flood levels.

Cloutier was camping with his family when the rain started. He said he stopped by his home to see how it was going, and the water wasn't yet 5 feet up the riverbank.

At the time, the military veteran said he wasn't too concerned because he wasn't in a floodplain, and even the flash flooding caused by Hurricane Irene in 2019 only came up into his yard. The floods in Vermont this week caused catastrophic damage that hasn't been seen since 1927.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Cloutier got a call from his son telling him, "We've got beachfront property." At that point, the water was up to his last stair leading into his kitchen.

BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS ABOVE VERMONT SHOW SCOPE OF FLOODING DEVASTATION

"Three hours later, it was coming into the house," Cloutier said.

The family worked to save what they could as the water kept coming, but ultimately, the most important things lost were personal belongings that couldn't be replaced, including baby pictures of his children and family photos.

"My wife's mother passed away when she was born, and she has like three pictures. And those are gone," Cloutier said. "It's things like that … this is the first time my kids ever had to go through something like that."

Cloutier's items from his time in the military were destroyed, and his grandfather's World War II Navy uniform was also lost.

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS CATASTROPHIC FLOODING SUBMERGING DOWNTOWN MONTPELIER, VERMONT

The first floor of the home is unlivable, Cloutier said, so the whole family will live upstairs, including three dogs and eight cats.

"I'm not in a floodplain. So I didn't have flood insurance. I was told that I didn't need it," Cloutier said.

Despite the months of work ahead, Cloutier is still seeing the positives. He says his daughter's Pokémon collection was saved.

"That was the best thing about the whole situation," he said. "You got to find light in everything."