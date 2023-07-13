Severe thunderstorms could bring golf-ball-sized hail to central High Plains

A summertime severe weather setup will bring a round of strong thunderstorms to the central High Plains on Thursday that will likely pelt the region with very large hail, along with potentially damaging wind gusts.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop off the Rockies around early afternoon Thursday, then intensify into scattered supercells as they move into the High Plains of eastern Colorado and into western Kansas and Nebraska, and even into South Dakota through the late afternoon and evening.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



A few more supercells will make their way into the Oklahoma Panhandle and even into the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAIL

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) puts that general region in a level 2 on its 5-point scale for severe weather risk on Thursday.

The severe storm threat on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The storms' greatest risk for damage will come from golf-ball-sized hail or larger, along with the potential for thunderstorm-triggered wind gusts of at least 60 mph.

HOW LARGE IS ‘GOLF BALL’-SIZED HAIL, AND OTHER HAIL MEASUREMENTS

The overall tornado threat is low, but an isolated twister can't be ruled out.

Friday's severe weather forecast in the Plains

The severe storm potential will continue to move east and southeast into Friday, focusing on more of the central and southern Plains.

A level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk shifts into southern Kansas, including Wichita, and northern Oklahoma, according to the SPC.

The severe storm threat on Friday, July 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Similar to Thursday, the main threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat at this time appears minimal.