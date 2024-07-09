The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Beryl causing double trouble with storms in Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and it’s also National Kitten Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Impacts from Beryl linger with severe weather threats in Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are expected to help stir up a dual severe weather threat in the Northeast on Wednesday. The worst storms are expected in a swath stretching from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania, with tornadoes and damaging wind being the primary threats from severe storms. For parts of central New York, it's their highest tornado threat in 18 years. Heavy rain will also be a problem, with a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flooding covering parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.

The flood outlook for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Power outages improve in South as Beryl cleanup continues

Millions of people who lost power in Texas because of Hurricane Beryl are slowly getting their electricity back. That’s welcome news for a place that has been experiencing a sweltering summer. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Houston region as people continue cleaning up the damage caused by the storm.

Current power outages after Beryl.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Experts increase forecast for Atlantic season

Beryl set records, and Colorado State University forecasters say it was just the start of a "hyperactive" hurricane season. The team is now calling for 25 named storms – 12 becoming hurricanes and six becoming major hurricanes.

Look at this: Holes left in roof of Houston stadium

Hurricane Beryl caused damage to the roof of NRG Stadium, which is home to the NFL's Houston Texans.

