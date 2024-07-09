Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Beryl causing double trouble with storms in Northeast

Start your day with the latest weather news. The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are expected to help stir up severe weather in parts of the Northeast on Wednesday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera. 01:02

Weather in America: July 10, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and it’s also National Kitten Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Impacts from Beryl linger with severe weather threats in Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are expected to help stir up a dual severe weather threat in the Northeast on Wednesday. The worst storms are expected in a swath stretching from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania, with tornadoes and damaging wind being the primary threats from severe storms. For parts of central New York, it's their highest tornado threat in 18 years. Heavy rain will also be a problem, with a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flooding covering parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.

The flood outlook for the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Power outages improve in South as Beryl cleanup continues

Millions of people who lost power in Texas because of Hurricane Beryl are slowly getting their electricity back. That’s welcome news for a place that has been experiencing a sweltering summer. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Houston region as people continue cleaning up the damage caused by the storm.

Current power outages after Beryl.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hurricane HQ: Experts increase forecast for Atlantic season

Beryl set records, and Colorado State University forecasters say it was just the start of a "hyperactive" hurricane season. The team is now calling for 25 named storms – 12 becoming hurricanes and six becoming major hurricanes.

2024 CSU Forecast

2024 updated Colorado State University hurricane season forecast.

(FOX Weather)

Look at this: Holes left in roof of Houston stadium

Hurricane Beryl caused damage to the roof of NRG Stadium, which is home to the NFL's Houston Texans.

  • Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 1 of 8

    Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl. (FOX 26 Houston)

  • Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 2 of 8

    Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl. (FOX 26 Houston)

  • Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 3 of 8

    Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl. (FOX 26 Houston)

  • Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 4 of 8

    Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl. (FOX 26 Houston)

  • Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 5 of 8

    Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl. (FOX 26 Houston)

  • Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 6 of 8

    Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl. (FOX 26 Houston)

  • Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 7 of 8

    Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl. (FOX 26 Houston)

  • Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 8 of 8

    Damage to the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Beryl. (FOX 26 Houston)

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...