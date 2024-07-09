Search
2.2 million still without power in sweltering heat as Texas begins cleaning up in Hurricane Beryl's wake

Hurricane Beryl roared ashore near the Texas city of Matagorda as a powerful Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning and pummeled the region with wind gusts higher than 90 mph, a life-threatening storm surge and torrential rain.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Power remains out to the island which suffered widespread damage from the storm surge and winds from Hurricane Beryl. FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin reports live from the area.

Texas' Surfside Beach still reeling from storm surge, ferocious winds in wake of Hurricane Beryl

Power remains out to the island which suffered widespread damage from the storm surge and winds from Hurricane Beryl. FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin reports live from the area. 

HOUSTON – The sound of chainsaws and generators filled the air in communities across the Houston metro and East Texas one day after historic Hurricane Beryl made its third and final landfall, knocking out power to about 2.7 million utility customers and leaving at least eight people dead in the U.S.

Beryl roared ashore near the Texas city of Matagorda as a powerful Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning and pummeled the region with wind gusts higher than 90 mph, a 3-6 foot storm surge and torrential rain.

The storm also spawned numerous tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas as it continued to advance inland.

WATCH: BERYL'S HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS CAUSE WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES, FLASH FLOODING IN TEXAS

This graphic shows heat alerts in effect across the Houston area and southeastern Texas on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

This graphic shows heat alerts in effect across the Houston area and southeastern Texas on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

And the danger isn't over in Texas.

Temperatures are expected to soar on Tuesday, with feels-like temperatures well above 100 degrees in many areas hit hard by the storm. The National Weather Service office in Houston issued a Heat Advisory for the region because of the widespread power outages and lack of air conditioning that will have people scrambling to find ways to stay cool.

PHOTOS: HURRICANE BERYL FLIPS SEMI-TRUCKS, KNOCKS OUT POWER AFTER TEXAS LANDFALL

At least 8 deaths in U.S. attributed to Hurricane Beryl

  • Image 1 of 33

    GALVESTON, TEXAS - JULY 8: Fallen power lines on Termini San Louis Pass Road on Galveston Island as a result of Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • Buffalo Bayou floods near Downtown Houston just after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024 in Houston.
    Image 2 of 33

    Buffalo Bayou floods near Downtown Houston just after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024 in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • Residents assess a fallen tree in their in their neighborhood after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night.
    Image 3 of 33

    Residents assess a fallen tree in their in their neighborhood after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) ( )

  • A vehicle is left abandoned in floodwater on a highway after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
    Image 4 of 33

    A vehicle is left abandoned in floodwater on a highway after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) ( )

  • Vehicles are left abandoned in floodwater on a highway after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night.
    Image 5 of 33

    Vehicles are left abandoned in floodwater on a highway after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) ( )

  • Debris blocks FM2031, the main access road, after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda.
    Image 6 of 33

    Debris blocks FM2031, the main access road, after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • Firefighters check on a house in Rosenberg, Texas, on July 8, 2024.
    Image 7 of 33

    Firefighters check on a house in Rosenberg, Texas, on July 8, 2024. Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday in the southern US state of Texas, where some residents were evacuated over warnings of flooding and power outages. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Debris blocks FM 2031, the main access road, after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda.
    Image 8 of 33

    Debris blocks FM 2031, the main access road, after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • A destroyed trailer sits near beach homes after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda.
    Image 9 of 33

    A destroyed trailer sits near beach homes after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 10 of 33

      ( )

  • A man was found stranded on the roof of his truck as floodwaters continued to rise in the Houston area on Monday after Hurricane Beryl crashed ashore along the central Texas coast.
    Image 11 of 33

    A man was found stranded on the roof of his truck as floodwaters continued to rise in the Houston area on Monday after Hurricane Beryl crashed ashore along the central Texas coast. (KHOU)

  • Damage to a home in Spring, Texas on July 8, 2024 from Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 12 of 33

    Damage to a home in Spring, Texas on July 8, 2024 from Hurricane Beryl. (Spring Fire Department)

  • Damage to a home in Spring, Texas on July 8, 2024 from Hurricane Beryl.
    Image 13 of 33

    Damage to a home in Spring, Texas on July 8, 2024 from Hurricane Beryl. (Spring Fire Department)

  • Image 14 of 33

    A group of people hide behind a car to shield themselves from wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl as they film videos for social media Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 15 of 33

    Brent Meads films himself as he stands in the heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. Meads said he came from Las Vegas to experience a hurricane for the first time. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • A vehicle drives through heavy rain on a highway during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
    Image 16 of 33

    A vehicle drives through heavy rain on a highway during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) ( )

  • Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.
    Image 17 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.  (League City)

  • Image 18 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl flips truck outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024. ( )

  • Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.
    Image 19 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.  (League City)

  • Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.
    Image 20 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.  (League City)

  • Hurricane Beryl wind damage to a gas station outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024.
    Image 21 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl wind damage to a gas station outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024.  ( )

  • Hurricane Beryl flips truck outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024.
    Image 22 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl flips truck outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024. ( )

  • Hurricane Beryl flips truck outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024.
    Image 23 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl flips truck outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024. ( )

  • Debris in Surfside Beach, Texas from Hurricane Beryl's storm surge on July 8, 2024.
    Image 24 of 33

    Debris in Surfside Beach, Texas from Hurricane Beryl's storm surge on July 8, 2024.  ( )

  • Winds and waves from Hurricane Beryl near Galveston, Texas on July 8, 2024.
    Image 25 of 33

    Winds and waves from Hurricane Beryl near Galveston, Texas on July 8, 2024. ( )

  • Winds pull down a traffic light in Surfside Beach, Texas during Hurricane Beryl's storm surge on July 8, 2024.
    Image 26 of 33

    Winds pull down a traffic light in Surfside Beach, Texas during Hurricane Beryl's storm surge on July 8, 2024.  ( )

  • Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.
    Image 27 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.  (League City)

  • This image shows an RV on its side and debris in the road in Surfside Beach, Texas, after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024.
    Image 28 of 33

    This image shows an RV on its side and debris in the road in Surfside Beach, Texas, after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024. ( )

  • This image shows a traffic light that was brought down from Hurricane Beryl’s powerful winds in Surfside Beach, Texas, on Monday, July 8, 2024.
    Image 29 of 33

    This image shows a traffic light that was brought down from Hurricane Beryl’s powerful winds in Surfside Beach, Texas, on Monday, July 8, 2024. ( )

  • Hurricane Beryl pummels Galveston
    Image 30 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl comes ashore along Galveston on July 8, 2024.  ( )

  • Hurricane Beryl pummels Galveston
    Image 31 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl comes ashore along Galveston on July 8, 2024.  ( )

  • Hurricane Beryl strikes Roseburg, Texas
    Image 32 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl strikes Rosenberg, Texas (Roseburg (Texas) Police)

  • Hurricane Beryl strikes Roseburg, Texas
    Image 33 of 33

    Hurricane Beryl strikes Roseneurg, Texas. (Roseburg (Texas) Police)

The effects of Hurricane Beryl have left at least eight people dead in two states, bringing the total number of fatalities along the storm's track from the Windward Islands to the U.S. to at least 19.

Seven of the deaths in the U.S. were in the greater Houston area.

A video shared by the U.S. Coast Guard from a flight above the Texas coastline after Hurricane Beryl shows significant damage and flooding near Sargent.

Watch: Coast Guard video shows flooding along Texas coast after Beryl

A video shared by the U.S. Coast Guard from a flight above the Texas coastline after Hurricane Beryl shows significant damage and flooding near Sargent.

Three of those deaths occurred due to fallen trees. Three people drowned, including a Houston Police Department information security officer, and FOX 26 Houston reports another person died in a fire that was believed to have ignited after lightning hit a home in Southeast Houston.

In Louisiana, officials said a woman was killed in the Benton area after a tree fell onto a woman’s home on Monday.

WATCH: MAN RESCUED AFTER STRANDED ON TOP OF TRUCK IN HOUSTON FLOODWATERS AS BERYL POUNDS TEXAS

Millions without power in Texas as cleanup begins

This graphic shows power outages in Texas from Hurricane Beryl on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

This graphic shows power outages in Texas from Hurricane Beryl on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Utility crews have been making progress in restoring power to the 2.7 million customers that were plunged into darkness during the storm, but there's still a long way to go.

More than 2.2 million Texans are still without power, and CenterPoint Energy said it hopes to restore power to 1 million of those customers by the end of the day on Wednesday.

But power can't be restored until debris is cleared and conditions are safe for crews.

HOUSTON BATTERED BY BERYL'S DEADLY POWERFUL 80+ MPH WINDS, INTENSE RAINFALL: 'HUNKER DOWN – AVOID ALL TRAVEL'

Homes destroyed, roads ripped apart

FOX Weather Meteorologist was able to tour a Surfside Beach, Texas, home, that suffered significant damage after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Watch: Video shows significant damage to Texas home after suffering Hurricane Beryl's wrath

FOX Weather Meteorologist was able to tour a Surfside Beach, Texas, home, that suffered significant damage after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin was in Surfside Beach as Hurricane Beryl was making landfall on Monday morning.

She returned to the area on Tuesday and said it was difficult to do so because of the extensive damage across the region.

"There are police escorts. There are police barricades," she said. "And driving the streets on the barrier island is treacherous. I can’t tell you how many times we came in, we had to turn around, find another direction because there’s chunks of road that are missing – specifically up by the water because we’re about three blocks from the Gulf of Mexico."

A city-wide curfew and a flash flood warning were in place for Bay City, Texas, for the evening of Sunday, July 7, and the morning of Monday, July 8, as Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the state.

Wind-driven rain whips Angleton, Texas as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

A city-wide curfew and a flash flood warning were in place for Bay City, Texas, for the evening of Sunday, July 7, and the morning of Monday, July 8, as Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the state. This footage was filmed by Chad Casey, who said that it was a

Merwin said she has seen massive boulders about two feet in diameter that were pushed 30 feet or more over the road and into homes in the area.

"I mean, that’s the power of the water," she said.

Hurricane Beryl's ferocious winds toppled trees across the region, with many falling onto homes and businesses and causing extensive damage, and many facilities will remain closed on Tuesday as damage is repaired and debris is cleared.  College Station, Texas recorded a peak gust of 99 mph durign Beryl with multiple gusts over 80 mph clocked across the Houston area. 

Hurricane Beryl made landfall early Monday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Views from downtown Houston show both the rain and wind whip through the buildings.

Winds whip in downtown Houston from Beryl

Hurricane Beryl made landfall early Monday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Views from downtown Houston show both the rain and wind whip through the buildings. 

Emergency officials also warned residents impacted by the storm to stay inside because of the dangerous conditions.

Schools, courthouses, all Port Houston terminals, and some medical facilities have also been closed across the area while cleanup continues.

In addition, METRO Houston said Park & Ride and METRORail service would remain suspended on Tuesday. However, several local bus routes would resume service early Tuesday morning.

Houston rocked by widespread power outages for second time this year

Millions in Texas remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, including the Houston area. And this is now the second time power has been knocked out across Houston. In May, a deadly derecho knocked out power after it blasted through the Bayou City.

Crews work to restore power, clear debris in Houston

Millions in Texas remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, including the Houston area. And this is now the second time power has been knocked out across Houston. In May, a deadly derecho knocked out power after it blasted through the Bayou City. FOX 26 Houston Reporter Shelby Rose joined FOX Weather on Wednesday with the latest on cleanup operations in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

As crews continue to spread out across the Houston area to clear debris and restore power, it’s bringing up memories of a similar event that occurred just two months ago.

In May, a line of severe thunderstorms swept across southeastern Texas and blasted the Houston area with destructive winds up to 100 mph that killed at least seven people and knocked out power to more than 1 million utility customers.

The National Weather Service called the event a derecho, which produces destructive winds for hundreds of miles.

During the derecho in Houston, winds blew out the windows of skyscrapers and sent shards of glass flying through the air and raining down on streets below, while people rushed inside to seek safety as roofs were ripped from buildings and trees were snapped like twigs.

Hurricane Beryl leaves behind extensive damage in Galveston

The Texas coast felt the worst of Hurricane Beryl as the storm roared ashore on Monday morning, including Galveston. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was there as the storm tracked inland and spoke with residents about what they experienced and toured the damage left behind.

Texas coast blasted by Hurricane Beryl's high winds, storm surge

The Texas coast felt the worst of Hurricane Beryl as the storm roared ashore on Monday morning, including Galveston. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was there as the storm tracked inland and spoke with residents about what they experienced and toured the damage left behind.

The Texas coast felt the brunt of Hurricane Beryl as the deadly storm made landfall and pushed inland, including the popular travel destination Galveston.

At the height of Hurricane Beryl, Galveston saw a top wind gust of 86 mph and recorded three straight hours of 70 mph gusts.

Storm surge flooding was also a major concern.

Measurements at Morgan’s Point along the shores of Upper Galveston Bay reached 5.4 feet above the mean high water level, which is now the third-highest surge on record. It was also the highest storm surge since it reached 7.78 feet during Hurricane Ike in 2008.

HURRICANE BERYL LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE, WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES IN GALVESTON

Beryl made landfall in Texas on Monday morning, causing widespread damage across the eastern part of the state.

Damage assessments underway in Galveston, Texas

Beryl made landfall in Texas on Monday morning, causing widespread damage across the eastern part of the state. FOX 26 Houston's Jonathan Mejia has the latest from Galveston County. 

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in Galveston during the hurricane and saw extensive damage left behind when the storm moved out of the region.

She said she saw homes destroyed by Hurricane Beryl’s brutal winds as well as debris left scattered everywhere after floodwaters receded.

"There are pieces of house siding, overturned boats and debris scattered on roads nearby," Byrne said. "While driving through Galveston Island, we saw dozens of downed power lines."

Hurricane Beryl caused significant damage in Clute, Texas, including downed power lines, overturned 18-wheelers, damaged homes and businesses, flooded roads and extensive tree damage when it made landfall near Matagorda.

Hurricane Beryl causes significant damage in Clute, Texas

Hurricane Beryl caused significant damage in Clute, Texas, including downed power lines, overturned 18-wheelers, damaged homes and businesses, flooded roads and extensive tree damage when it made landfall near Matagorda.

The neighborhood Byrne was in had been placed under a voluntary evacuation order – meaning several residents decided to hunker down and ride out the storm rather than seek shelter inland.

"I just sat there and watched everything," resident Larry Shivers said. "It pushed my golf cart up underneath the house and up against a palm tree. It knocked my windshield out, and I found it out in the water."

But through it all, he said he wasn’t scared.

"This is the second time I've been through it," he said.

Beryl leaves deadly path of destruction across Caribbean

FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray takes a video tour of the damage left behind in Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl lashed the island Wednesday.

Widespread damage in Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Beryl

FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray takes a video tour of the damage left behind in Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl lashed the island Wednesday.

Beryl's third landfall in Texas culminated in a 10-day trek that began on June 29 in the Atlantic and spanned much of the Caribbean Sea, first smashing into the Windward Islands as a Category 4 hurricane.

It then swiped at Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as it crossed the Caribbean Sea and made a second landfall on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula as a strong Category 2 hurricane.

The hurricane left at least 11 people dead across the region as it made its historic trek across the open waters of the Atlantic and Caribbean.

