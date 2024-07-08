Watch: Man rescued after stranded on top of truck in Houston floodwaters as Beryl pounds Texas

HOUSTON – A man was found stranded on the roof of his truck as floodwaters continued to rise in the Houston area on Monday after Hurricane Beryl crashed ashore along the Texas coast.

The scene was caught on camera as the intense rescue operation occurred along southbound Highway 288 at Interstate 610 close to Holly Hall.

Houston's firefighters quickly sprang into action, employing a ladder to save the stranded driver from the submerged truck.

AT LEAST 2 DEAD AS BERYL PUMMELS TEXAS WITH 90 MPH GUSTS, LEAVING OVER 2 MILLION WITHOUT POWER

Beryl made landfall near the city of Matagorda in Texas early Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. The historic storm has already claimed two lives in Harris County, Texas, and at least 10 lives across the Caribbean islands.

As of the 10 a.m. CT update, Beryl's peak sustained winds had dropped slightly from 80 mph at landfall to 70 mph as the storm swirled about 20 miles west of Houston.

HOUSTON BATTERED BY BERYL'S DEADLY POWERFUL 80+ MPH WINDS, INTENSE RAINFALL: 'HUNKER DOWN – AVOID ALL TRAVEL'

Currently, more than 2.5 million electricity customers in Texas are without power, and the number of outages is increasing due to the strong winds and heavy rain, with precipitation rates of 2–4 inches per hour.

The National Hurricane Center issued warnings for damaging winds, flash flooding and storm surge in the Houston and Galveston areas throughout Monday.