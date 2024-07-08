Houston battered by Beryl's powerful winds, intense rainfall: 'Hunker down – avoid all travel'

HOUSTON — Powerful winds and intense rainfall are battering Houston, and officials are warning everyone to take cover as Beryl slowly moves inland across the city Monday morning.

The core of Beryl is sweeping near the metro area with 70-plus mph wind gusts. More than 2 million people were without power in Texas on Monday morning. Widespread power outages are likely to continue, and it could be days before power is restored, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Inside the command center of Houston's Office of Emergency Management, teams are working tirelessly as the Category 1 hurricane wreaks havoc on Texas. Most, if not all, city services were suspended Monday.

"Hunker down – avoid all travel," Houston emergency managers warned overnight.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda about 3:50 a.m. local time, bringing sustained winds of up to 80 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Weather Service warned residents and employees in high-rise buildings in the metropolitan area to avoid going out on balconies and to stay clear of windows.

Both William P. Hobby Airport, which clocked a gust at 84 mph, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which hit 60 mph, were reporting cancelations and delays.

As much as 3-6 inches of rain has fallen so far with another 2-4 inches possible as rainbands from Beryl persist across the Huston metro.

Additionally, METRO public transportation services in Houston have been suspended as Beryl rages through. Multiple Flood Watches and Warnings are also in place across the city of Houston.

A tornado threat will persist into Monday night, with the Storm Prediction Center raising the tornadic threat to a level 3 out of 5. Several brief tornadoes are expected in the outer bands of Beryl, the FOX Forecast Center said.