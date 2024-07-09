Remnants of Beryl target Northeast with threats of flooding and tornadoes

The combination of the remnants of Hurricane Beryl and a passing frontal boundary will result in a dual threat for the Northeast, with the chance of significant flooding and tornadoes through at least Thursday morning.

Some scattered showers have already started to impact the region but are expected to increase in coverage and intensity throughout the day on Wednesday.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has highlighted parts of New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire as being at least at moderate risk for flooding - a risk that could increase if thunderstorms train over the same area. Included in the highest threat zone are the communities of Burlington and Montpelier in Vermont, and Plattsburg, New York.

Flash Flood Threat Zone

(FOX Weather)



"The energy is derived from the southwest. It impacted the Ohio Valley region overnight, went through the Great Lakes, and gained lake enhancement as it sweeps through the afternoon...It could reach two to potentially three inches per hour," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bender.

WHAT'S NEXT IN THE TROPICS AFTER BERYL?

The event is reminiscent, to a degree, of flooding that overtook the region around a year ago when the National Weather Service issued its first-ever Flash Flood Emergency for the region.

Many communities in Vermont saw between 5-10" of rainfall, helped in part by the region’s orographic lift.

This meteorological phenomenon occurs when warm air is forced to rise over a mountain range but cools and condenses as it lifts. This leads to the formation of clouds and rainfall, which can be quite heavy and unpredictable.

Forecast models show some communities could see at least 3" of rainfall, with the potential for greater amounts, especially in communities on westward sides of mountains.

NWS meteorologists note the event is not expected to be as widespread as the 2023 disaster, but all residents living in flood-prone areas should be ready to seek higher ground.

Due to the threat, Flash Flood Watches have been issued across four states through at least Thursday morning.

Expected Rainfall

(FOX Weather)



MILLIONS WITHOUT POWER IN SWELTERING HEAT AS TEXAS BEGINS CLEANING UP IN HURRICANE BERYL’S WAKE

Tornado threat expected to continue

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have produced a record number of Tornado Warnings- a trend that will likely continue through at least Wednesday evening.

Monday saw the most ever Tornado Warnings issued on a single July day, and on Tuesday, several tornadoes were spotted in the Ohio Valley.

Most of the warnings were in the right-front quadrant of the tropical cyclone, which forecasters always warn is susceptible to tornado outbreaks.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, Wednesday’s threat zone stretches from northern Pennsylvania through New York and into Vermont and New Hampshire.

Many of the same communities under threat of heavy rainfall are at a heightened risk for tornadoes.

The threat of widespread heavy rain and storms is expected to end on Thursday as most of the storm system’s energy moves away from the region.