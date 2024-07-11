Flash flooding washes away bridges, roads in New England as remnants of Beryl make final assault on US

Bridges and roads have been washed out, and numerous high water rescues were conducted across portions of the Northeast and New England Wednesday as torrential rains from the remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl sent rivers and streams flooding into neighborhoods.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued across portions of northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire as many areas picked up between 3-5 inches, with some locally higher amounts reaching more than 6 inches.

BERYL'S REMNANTS TRIGGER REGIONAL TORNADO OUTBREAK IN NEW YORK, FLASH FLOODING IN NEW ENGLAND

A video recorded in Barre, Vermont, shows flooded streets with barrels and trash cans floating in the water. Several inches of rain fell across the state, with cities like Montpelier picking up just over 3 inches of rain and Hinesburg receiving nearly 6.5 inches.

The National Weather Service office in Grey, Maine, said the heavy precipitation continued well into the overnight and early morning hours on Thursday with additional ongoing flooding.

Storm spotters have submitted numerous reports of washed-out roads and bridges in areas such as Monroe, Littleton and Lancaster in New Hampshire.

There have also been several reports of people needing to be rescued from vehicles stuck in the floodwaters in Littleton, including one after a car was left dangling over a bridge that had washed out.

Another bridge washed out in nearby Lisbon.

People needed to be rescued in Plainfield, Vermont, after a building suffered a partial collapse, according to the NWS. And at least five people needed to be rescued in Lyndonville, Vermont, as high water rushed over roads in town.

Event reminiscent of 2023 flooding

The event was reminiscent, to a degree, of flooding that overtook the region around a year ago when the NWS issued the region's first-ever Flash Flood Emergency , which was helped in part by orographic lift .

The meteorological phenomenon occurs when warm air is forced to rise over a mountain range but cools and condenses as it lifts. This leads to the formation of clouds and rainfall, which can be quite heavy and unpredictable.

Flash Flood Warnings continue across portions of the Northeast and New England from New York state to Maine, but the bulk of the heaviest precipitation has ended, and the forecast shows a drying trend for the waterlogged region.