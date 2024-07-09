Beryl continues flood, tornado threat as it sweeps across Midwest, with eyes on Northeast

INDIANAPOLIS – Beryl is reaching the final stages of its extended journey as the storm's remnants shift into the Midwest on Tuesday, en route to becoming post-tropical.

A look at Tropical Depression Beryl's forecast track.

Beryl was a Category 1 hurricane when it crashed ashore along the central Texas coast early Monday morning, pummeling the area with 90 mph wind gusts that brought life-threatening storm surge, widespread damage and knocking out power to 2.7 million people while leaving at least 8 dead.

Beryl, now a tropical depression, will continue to move steadily northeastward into the Lower Ohio Valley on Tuesday and into the Lower Great Lakes on Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

While the winds of Beryl will continue to weaken as it loses the fueling power of the Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm will continue to be a prolific heavy rain producer as it moves northeastward.

Along the path of Beryl, rainfall totals of 1-3 inches across a large section of Missouri, central to southern Illinois, Indiana, and far northwest Ohio into the southern portions of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

A look at the rai still to come in the Mississippi Valley through Wednesday.

Flood Watches are currently in effect along the projected path of Beryl.

"We have flood alerts in place that extend all the way from Little Rock and Fort Smith, clear up into Detroit, really the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, throughout today (Tuesday) and into the evening hours," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said.

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of the central U.S. through Wednesday.

The storm will continue to spawn a few tornadoes on Tuesday. The highest tornado threat is anticipated across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky after 4 p.m. and then extending east toward the Louisville metro after 8 p.m., the FOX Forecast Center said.

Tornadoes, in association with the remnants of Beryl, will be possible Tuesday from the mid-Mississippi Valley northeastward through parts of the lower Ohio Valley.

The moisture associated with what's left of Beryl will reach the Northeast starting Wednesday. Areas of heavy rain are likely, primarily near the warm front located closer to the Canadian border.

A look at the flash flood threat in the Northeast beginning Wednesday.

