12-year-old reels in record-breaking fish from northwestern Montana reservoir

The sucker fish family also ranks as the third-largest family of fish in Montana, with nine species. It is followed by the minnow and salmonid (trout) families.

By Chris Oberholtz
TROUT CREEK, Mont. – A 12-year-old Montana boy has set a new state fishing record.

Wade Merschat from Trout Creek caught a 6.72-pound largescale sucker using a nightcrawler from Noxon Reservoir in Sanders County on June 19. The fish measured 25.25 inches long.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists verified the state record and issued Wade his state record certificate on July 1.

GIANT 7-FOOT SUNFISH FOUND ON OREGON BEACH TURNS OUT TO BE NEWLY DISCOVERED SPECIES

Wade Merschat, 12, of Trout Creek, Montana, used a nightcrawler to land a 6.72-pound largescale sucker from Noxon Reservoir in Sanders County on June 19.

Wade Merschat, 12, of Trout Creek, Montana, has set a new state fishing record.

(Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks)

In Montana, the maximum size for the largescale sucker is usually less than 5 pounds.

The fish is native to Montana’s western drainage, state wildlife officials said. 

The sucker family also ranks as the third-largest family of fish in Montana, with nine species. It is followed by the minnow and salmonid (trout) families.

