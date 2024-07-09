Houston's NRG Stadium roof is no match for Beryl's hurricane-force winds

HOUSTON – Hurricane Beryl's powerful winds ripped off part of the NRG Stadium roof after the Category 1 storm made landfall in Texas on Monday, causing a long path of destruction from the Gulf Coast and beyond Houston.

On Tuesday, damage assessments from Beryl continued in East Texas. Millions across the Houston area remain without power, and heat indices are forecast near 100 degrees through the rest of the workweek.

Aerial photos and video from FOX 26 Houston show several panels of the NRG Stadium roof were damaged or completely torn off during the hurricane. NRG Park is operated by the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC) and is home to the Texans' football team. NRG Stadium was among the first NFL stadiums with a retractable roof.

HCSCC-NRG Park CEO Ryan Walsh confirmed in a statement that NRG Park suffered damage from the storm.

"Like many of our neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, NRG Park sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, including to the roof of NRG Stadium. HCSCC officials are collaborating with state, county, and city officials to assist with recovery efforts throughout the region. This collective undertaking requires all of us to work together with a strong commitment to our community. While we assist with these efforts, we are also assessing the extent of damages to NRG Park facilities. We look forward to seeing our neighbors at NRG Park soon as we return to normal operations," Walsh said.

According to weather recording stations, Houston recorded at least a 74 mph wind gust, with higher gusts in the Houston metro area and more than 90 mph winds in some areas along the Gulf Coast.

NRG Stadium hosted the Copa América soccer tournament on July 4.

According to the events calendar, NRG Stadium will host Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey beginning July 19.