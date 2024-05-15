5 NFL stadiums that could get a roof to protect fans, players from weather

A new era of NFL stadiums is on the horizon, one that could help fans stay cool during the summer and drier during the seemingly perpetual rainstorms.

Only ten facilities are domed or have a roof-like structure right now, but that figure could increase by at least half over the next decade.

Football teams in Nashville, Tennessee; Jacksonville, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Kansas City, Missouri; and Washington, D.C., are all at various stages of acquiring new facilities that have added protection.

Some paths to a new facility are more straightforward than others as teams battle to win over the hearts and pocketbooks of taxpayers.

Two teams that are well on their way to seeing the first new stadiums since SoFi opened its doors in Los Angeles in 2020 are the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Construction is underway at both facilities, but Buffalo’s will be unique and buck the trend of enclosed stadiums.

The Bills organization has maintained that a roof or a dome was not on their fans’ bucket list and that the region’s cold weather actually plays into their home-field advantage.

Teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders are in a bit more of a conundrum as wrangling is underway to determine who will give the franchises the best deal.

While many teams claim that new stadiums are worth taxpayer investments, numerous economic studies say otherwise, with quality-of-life and economic pitfalls being linked to the billion-dollar projects.

Here’s a look at the next five NFL stadiums where the football experience will likely look and feel a lot different.

Nissan Stadium - Nashville (Tennessee Titans)

The 60,000-seat Nissan Stadium will be enclosed by a permanent roof to host year-round events. The Titan organization said retractable roofs often have mechanical issues, so its enclosure will be permanent. The new stadium will use artificial turf and be capable of hosting the Super Bowl, Final Four, college football games and many more events.

Estimated cost: $2.1 billion.

Expected completion date: 2027.

September's warmest average high: 89 degrees.

January's coldest average high: 49 degrees.

Average first snowfall date: Dec. 23.

EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida (Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are venturing to become the first NFL team in Florida to have a roof-like feature. The team said the protective canopy will lower temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees and allow air to flow naturally through the structure. Much like the team’s AFC counterparts in Nashville, the new stadium is said to be capable of hosting Super Bowls, Final Four tournaments, college football games and concerts.

Estimated cost: $1.2 billion.

Expected completion date: 2028.

September's warmest average high: 89 degrees.

January's coldest average high: 65 degrees.

Average first snowfall date: NA.

Soldier Field - Chicago (Chicago Bears)

The Chicago Bears recently released plans to build a fixed-roof stadium that is just to the south of the current Soldier Field along Lake Michigan. The stadium would be state-of-the-art and likely be the second most costly venue in the league, coming in just behind SoFi’s $5.5 billion price tag in Los Angeles. Soldier Field is considered to be the oldest stadium in the league. It originally opened in 1924 but has had several extensive renovations.

Estimated cost: $4.75 billion.

Expected completion date: 2028.

September's warmest average high: 80 degrees.

January's coldest average high: 31 degrees.

Average first snowfall date: Oct. 31.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri (Kansas City Chiefs)

Manica Architecture, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, Kansas, has created renderings of what a future Arrowhead Stadium could look like. The facility appears to be a large domed-like structure, but besides the artwork, not much is known about the project. Despite a historic winning streak that has included three recent Super Bowl championships, supporters have suffered what appear to be setbacks in getting a new facility. Recently, voters in Missouri rejected a sales tax proposal that would have paved the way for funding for a new baseball stadium and significant renovations to Arrowhead. Without public investment, the team could be exploring other options for a stadium, including hoping the state line into Kansas.

Estimated cost: TBA.

Expected completion date: TBA.

September's warmest average high: 84 degrees.

January's coldest average high: 38 degrees.

Average first snowfall date: Nov. 28.

Washington Commanders new stadium

A team with a history muddled in controversy is also weighing a new venue that is expected to either be domed or have a roof. Similar to the Kansas City Chiefs, wrangling is currently underway to see which jurisdiction could give the team the most bang for their buck, with Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia all seemingly in the running to host the facility. A premiere location is considered to be the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial (RFK) Stadium, located about two miles east of the U.S. Capitol building. The National Park Service (NPS) recently gave the go-ahead for the demolition of the stadium, which originally opened in 1961. Unlike the Commander’s counterparts, renderings for what could be built and how much it will cost have remained under wraps, but efforts are considered to be well ahead of other stadium deals.