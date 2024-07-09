Houston warned of triple-digit heat index after Beryl knocks out power, air conditioning for millions

HOUSTON – Victims of Hurricane Beryl in Texas are facing dangerous conditions this week as heat index values will reach into the 100s with the potential to top out at 110 degrees as more than 2 million remain without power after the region was blasted by hours of 70-90 mph wind gusts.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for areas cleaning up after Beryl made landfall early Monday in Matagorda on the Texas Gulf Coast. These advisories include Palacios, Bay City, League City, Galveston and Houston.

Heat advisories for southeast Texas.

(FOX Weather)



"While this would normally be below criteria (for a Heat Advisory), the widespread loss of power and A/C will make for dangerous conditions," the NWS in Houston wrote. "Those working outside may not have a chance to properly cool off!"

The heat index is expected to reach as high as 106 degrees in parts of southeast Texas. In Houston, the heat index is forecast to reach 101 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday, with a slight drop into the mid-90s by the end of the week.

2.3 MILLION STILL WITHOUT POWER IN SWELTERING HEAT AS TEXAS BEGINS CLEANING UP IN HURRICANE BERYL'S WAKE

Galveston is forecast to have feels-like temperatures of 102 on Tuesday and flirt with a heat index of 100 throughout the workweek.

Nearly 3 million were without power by midday Monday as Beryl tracked through East Texas. On Tuesday, more than 2.3 million were still without power.

Residents without power should be mindful of the heat risk and plan to find an air-conditioned space to avoid heat-related illness.

Houston city officials opened cooling centers on Tuesday so that people could take refuge from the heat.

Texas isn’t the only state baking in the heat this week. Heat advisories are in effect for much of the eastern U.S., including South Florida and from Georgia into parts of New England.

The western U.S. is experiencing extreme temperatures this week, with air temperatures hitting the 120s in California and Arizona. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for nearly 42 million people across the western U.S. through Friday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the West has had a record-hot summer, with more than 90 all-time temperature records set so far.