The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storm threatens millions in US with snow, severe weather, flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter storm to blast millions in US with heavy snow, severe weather, flooding

The nation’s next major storm system is set to sweep across the U.S. this week and bring the potential for a wide range of threats, including heavy snow , flash flooding and severe weather .

The slow-moving storm is expected to bring snow to Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado and could significantly impact travel across the region. Meanwhile, the threats of heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and flooding will ramp up in the South starting Wednesday.

Rain and snow will then track toward the Northeast heading into the weekend.

Clipper system brings dangerous snow squalls to Northeast ahead of Tuesday morning commute

A dangerous line of snow squalls broke out across the interior Northeast overnight and is continuing to track south and eastward as millions head out for the Tuesday morning commute.

The snow squalls, part of a fast-moving clipper system moving through the region, are producing whiteout conditions. Snow Squall Warnings cover about 1.6 million people from Pennsylvania to Maine as of early Tuesday morning.

Forecasters across the Northeast and New England are warning drivers that travel will become dangerous as the snow squalls continue to advance.

Three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue) and rain (green) are ongoing.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Cold-stunned iguana tumbles from Miami tree during arctic blast

It's not every day iguanas fall from trees in Florida , but it happened last week.

Home security video from Miami Beach showed a large, seemingly cold-stunned iguana hitting the concrete with a loud thwack after falling from its perch in a tree.

Temperatures across South Florida mid- to late-week dropped into the 30s and 40s, according to the National Weather Service office in Miami. Iguanas tend to become cold-stunned when temperatures fall below 50 degrees for an extended period of time.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.