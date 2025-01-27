Strong clipper system threatens Northeast with dangerous snow squalls, high winds

Cities and towns from the Great Lakes region to parts of the Northeast are bracing for more snow and strong winds as the next in a series of fast-moving clipper systems threatens the region.

The strongest clipper in the ongoing parade will charge in on Monday night, bringing the potential for dangerous snow squalls with whiteout conditions and strong wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Nearly 27 million people are under High Wind Warnings or Wind Advisories from Chicago and Milwaukee eastward through portions of Michigan, Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

WHAT IS AN ALBERTA CLIPPER?

Three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue) and rain (green) are ongoing.

While the exact timing is still uncertain, snow and strong winds are expected to begin by Monday evening.

The strong winds will move inland off the Great Lakes, creating a risk of downed trees and scattered power outages.

These winds are forecast to impact portions of Interstate 90 in western New York and Interstate 81 in north-central New York.

Current wind alerts in the Great Lakes and Northeast.

By early Tuesday morning, the FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for strong snow squalls along the I-90 corridor.

The limiting factor for the snow will be the speed at which the clipper system moves through the area. If it moves too quickly, it will limit the snowfall intensity. However, if the squalls are able to tap into more storm energy, it could lead to heavier snow and dangerous whiteout conditions.

SAFETY TIPS FOR DRIVING THROUGH WINTER WEATHER

Snowfall forecast through Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Snow will continue to move south and east throughout the day Tuesday, with snow showers tapering off later Tuesday afternoon.

Buffalo and Watertown in New York are once again in the bull's-eye for locally heavy snow. Through Sunday, Buffalo had seen 48.7 inches of snow so far this winter.

After this system, another clipper will move through the region by midweek. This time, the low-pressure system will track through the Upper Midwest and then toward New England, which could bring light-to-moderate snow showers to areas like Boston and New York City.

While snow amounts will not be heavy, the system could cause minor travel disruptions.

If the low stays farther north, upper portions of Michigan and western and upstate New York could once again see snow and high winds.