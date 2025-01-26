Dead raccoons found at New York historical site prompt warnings for pet owners

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. – Dead raccoons found on the grounds of the historic William Floyd Estate on Long Island in recent weeks have prompted National Park Service (NPS) officials to warn the public of potential health risks to their pets.

In late December, NPS staff observed two raccoons acting uncharacteristically on the estate grounds, along with evidence of other dead raccoons in the area.

These raccoons tested positive for Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). Notably, the raccoons tested negative for both rabies and avian influenza (bird flu).

CDV is a contagious and serious virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

What are the signs of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV)?

According to the NPS, raccoons exhibiting signs of CDV may be active during the daytime and approach people. The animal will seem disoriented, stumbling and wandering around aimlessly.

People who notice this behavior should avoid close contact with the animal. CDV does not pose a threat to humans but can be fatal if transmitted to dogs.

It is important to get your pets the necessary vaccinations to avoid an encounter like this. There is no cure for CDV, and no antiviral drugs have been approved to combat the infection.

CDV in raccoons is transmitted through close contact among the local population. Predators such as foxes and coyotes are not exempt from contracting this disease from raccoons.

People in the area are advised to avoid potential human and pet encounters with wildlife, including raccoons.

The William Floyd Estate is currently closed to the public. The estate grounds are open seasonally from May 1 until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.