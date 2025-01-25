Dozens of sea turtles rescued from Florida beaches following historic winter blast

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission rescued dozens of sea turtles as recent freezing temperatures compromised the health and well-being of the reptiles.

A historic winter storm swept through the South this week, sending temperatures plummeting and dropping significant amounts of snow in the unlikeliest of places.

Communities around Pensacola set a new state record for seeing the heaviest snowfall, with Pensacola even reporting 8.9 inches of snow.

While the winter blast was a fun curiosity for many, it posed a danger to Florida wildlife, such as sea turtles.

The cold caused many of the animals to enter a state of being cold-stunned, which involved becoming weak and unable to swim when the water temperature drops to 50 degrees or below, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife.

They noted that the cold-stunned sea turtles end up floating listlessly in the water or near the shore, appearing dead but are still very much alive.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

During the recent winter storm, FWC officers rescued 30 sea turtles from the chilly water in the northwestern part of the Sunshine State.

While the winter storm has now passed, Floridians this weekend are having to contend with cold temperatures once again this weekend and how they may impact another reptile in the state – iguanas falling from trees.