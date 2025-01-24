Florida freeze could cause iguanas to tumble from trees this weekend

If Isaac Newton lived in Florida this winter, he’d probably have an iguana fall on his head, rather than an apple.

That is because a cold snap this weekend will likely cause the bright green reptiles to enter a frozen state, making them fall out of trees and other vegetation where they live.

Known as torpor, this cold-stunned state involves the iguanas slowing down their metabolic rate to conserve energy. Torpor helps the cold-blooded creatures maintain their bodily functions during cold weather.

Torpor is often triggered when the temperature drops below 50 degrees for a period of time. The amount of time varies, depending on the size of an iguana.

For example, a 2-foot iguana would become cold-stunned after a couple of hours at 50 degrees, whereas a 6-foot iguana would take twice as long in the cooler temperature to enter that state, according to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will drop below 50 degrees throughout the Sunshine, with Cross City expected to see the temperature drop to 28 degrees.

Lows on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

On Sunday, the morning temperature will rise, but mostly for the iguanas in southern Florida. Elsewhere, the animals will have to contend with temperatures in the 30s.

Lows on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

Monday will see even more parts of Florida warming up. However, Cross City will remain in the torpor range for iguanas, as the low is expected to be 40 degrees.

Lows on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Should Florida residents come across cold-stunned iguanas this weekend, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission strongly advises against trying to warm up the creatures by bringing them into a home or vehicle.

"Iguanas can snap out of their torpor quicker than expected and become defensive (think sharp teeth & claws and long tails that whip)," the FWC said in a post on X.

On this chilly weekend, Floridians venturing beneath trees may get a spiky, scaly reminder of the theory of gravity.