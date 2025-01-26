Heavy snow, severe weather could rock parts of US as next significant winter storm develops this week

The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring the development of the nation’s next significant storm system, which could produce feet of snow across portions of the Southwest and Plains, while severe weather could rock parts of the Southeast and Gulf Coast that were recently slammed by a historic blizzard.

This incoming storm is tied to the remnants of the same system that is bringing beneficial, yet threatening, widespread rain to Southern California starting Sunday.

Here’s what we know.

As the storm heads east after impacting California, it will be "cut off" from the northern jet stream, forcing it to become a closed upper-level low-pressure system across the Southwest.

Once it becomes detached from the steering winds high in the atmosphere, the system will begin to slow down. That will allow it to linger from the Four Corners region into the Plains by midweek.

The cold air will be somewhat limited, but enough arctic air will wrap around the system that a snowstorm could break out in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and portions of the Plains.

The FOX Forecast Center said that depending on the low’s progression, some areas could pick up feet of fresh snow.

At the same time, limited cold air means a lot of warm air ahead of the system.

Moisture streaming in from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico will fuel torrential rain across portions of Texas and Oklahoma, extending into areas along the Gulf Coast that received winter weather during a historic blizzard last week.

As the warm and humid air returns, there is the potential for severe weather as we enter the middle of the upcoming workweek.

The FOX Forecast Center said that although it’s still a bit too early to pinpoint specifics, the storm is shaping up to be a widespread and impactful event as it develops during the week ahead.

In addition, forecasters said this could also mark the beginning of a major shift in the weather pattern, with additional storm systems following a similar track as we transition into the start of February.