Watch: Cold-stunned iguana tumbles from Miami tree during arctic blast

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It's not every day iguanas fall from trees in Florida, but it does happen occasionally when the weather is right.

Home security video from Wednesday in Miami Beach showed a large, seemingly cold-stunned iguana hitting the concrete with a loud thwack after falling from its perch in a tree.

Temperatures across South Florida mid- to late-week dropped into the 30s and 40s, according to the National Weather Service office in Miami. Iguanas tend to become cold-stunned when temperatures fall below 50 degrees for an extended period of time.

In the video, the iguana lies still for a while, as a cat wanders up to investigate the reptile.

WHEN DO IGUANAS FALL FROM TREES IN FLORIDA?

Iguanas are cold-blooded and when the temperatures drop, the normally tropical reptiles slow their metabolism to conserve energy – a process known as torpor. If they happen to be in a tree or some brush, which is where they like to hang out, they might fall during their cold-stunned slumber.

In the video, the iguana eventually moves after the cat leaves, very slowly crawling across the concrete.

'LOOKING A LITTLE COLD:' COLD-STUNNED IGUANAS LITTER FLORIDA YARD

When temperatures stay low long enough, NWS Miami tends to issue "Falling iguana alerts" warning residents to watch out for falling lizards.

Green iguanas are invasive to Florida, and for larger iguanas, the weather needs to be colder for longer before the reptiles become immobilized.

Temperatures in South Florida have since rebounded, and are expected to stay warmer through the week.