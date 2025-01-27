Blue Ghost lander captures first Moon photos after stunning 'Blue Marble' Earth image

America's next Moon lander, Blue Ghost, is traveling through space after launching from Florida earlier this month and capturing breathtaking views.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Jan. 15, carrying 10 NASA payloads to the Moon.

About a week after launch, the spacecraft looked back on Earth during its second Earth-orbit burn, capturing the "Blue Marble" from where it came from.

In the next few years, NASA astronauts will have a similar view of Earth in the rearview mirror as they head toward the Moon on the space agency's Orion spacecraft.

According to Firefly Aerospace, the image was taken about 4,163 miles above Earth.

"Firefly captured the beauty of our home planet during another Earth orbit burn," the company said.

Over the weekend, Blue Ghost got its first look at its final destination: the Moon. Firefly shared new images of Earth's only natural satellite in the distance.

After 45 days of spaceflight, Blue Ghost will attempt to land on the near side of the Moon near a volcanic feature called Mons Latreille within Mare Crisium.

The company is targeting a soft touchdown on March 2.