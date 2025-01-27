Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rocks Maine; shaking felt in Boston

YORK HARBOR, Maine – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported in York Harbor, Maine, on Monday morning, causing shaking throughout New England.



The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the magnitude 4.1 earthquake just before 10:30 a.m. local time. However, the magnitude was adjusted to 3.8 soon after the earthquake was reported. The earthquake epicenter was about 45 miles from Portland, Maine.



According to the USGS, shaking from the earthquake was reported in Boston. Shaking was also felt in surrounding areas in New Hampshire and Providence, Rhode Island.



Cameras on York Harbor Beach shook during the time of the quake, video shows.

EAST VS. WEST: WHY EARTHQUAKES ARE FELT DIFFERENTLY ON EITHER SIDE OF THE US

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X the state received reports of tremors after the Maine earthquake, but no reports of damage so far.

Where shaking was felt around Monday's earthquake.

(FOX Weather)



Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency officials said there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said there is no threat of a tsunami at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page and download the free FOX Weather app for updates.