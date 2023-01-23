The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm brings snow, tornado threat Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter storm alerts up for large swath of central, eastern US

Snow is expected to start piling up in parts of the central U.S. on Tuesday. Many of these places have seen relatively little snow for most of the winter, so this will be a bit of a shock to the system. Up to a foot of snow is possible across parts of northern Texas and into southern Oklahoma. From there, the system moves across the eastern U.S. the rest of the week before dumping even more snow on the Northeast, which picked up several inches of snow Monday.

Various winter weather alerts are in effect.

Things to know

Strong tornadoes possible across parts of Gulf Coast

On the warm side of the winter storm is the threat of severe weather. A powerful line of storms will rip across the region Tuesday, producing damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes. Strong tornadoes are possible near the upper Texas coast, as well as into southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

Severe weather threat for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Flooding is also possible Tuesday as some of the storms are expected to drop tremendous amounts of rain in a short amount of time. Flooding is likely from Texas through Louisiana and into southwestern Mississippi.

Flash flood outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

