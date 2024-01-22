The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly ice storm to barrel through Chicago, Northeast on Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Ice possible from Midwest through Northeast on Tuesday

A deadly ice storm will continue tracking through the Midwest on Tuesday before making its way into the Northeast. Winter weather alerts are posted from Kansas through Massachusetts as a mix of freezing rain, ice and snow is expected.

Commuters in the Midwest, in areas like Chicago and Detroit, will face another tough morning commute as ice accretion is expected and will make travel unsafe. The wintry weather will be replaced by rain later in the day, leading to possible flooding and ponding on roadways with heavy rain and snowmelt.

The system will continue moving east throughout the day, bringing wintry weather to areas of the Northeast for the Tuesday evening commute.

Winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the Midwest and Northeast.

Flood threat continues in the South

Heavy rain continues to soak the South on Tuesday, bringing an increased risk of flash flooding to cities and towns near the Louisiana-Texas border.

Slow-moving storms could create flood issues along the Gulf Coast states through Friday, as some areas could see upwards of 8 inches of rain by the end of the workweek.

Flash flood forecast through Thursday.

West Coast targeted with heavy rain, flooding

Days of rain have caused major flooding problems in Southern California, and more storms are continuing to target the Southwest.

The active pattern will continue across the entire West Coast through midweek.

Rainfall forecast through Tuesday.

Nearly 250 million Americans will feel the warmth

After last week's bitterly cold temperatures, a pattern flip will bring in warmer air, leading to above-average temperatures for nearly 250 million Americans by midweek.

Above-average temperatures forecast this week.

