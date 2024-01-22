Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Deadly landslide buries families alive in southwest China, forces search for survivors in sub-freezing temps

About 1,000 military personel search through feet of rubble that buried two villages in China. So far, only eight have been found dead and two injured with dozens still missing.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
Dozens of people are missing and at least eight people have been killed after a landslide buried homes in China amid bitterly cold temperatures on Monday. 01:28

Watch: China landslide buries homes amid bitterly cold temperatures

Dozens of people are missing and at least eight people have been killed after a landslide buried homes in China amid bitterly cold temperatures on Monday.

ZHAOTONG, China – Rescuers race against time in freezing temperatures to find the dozens still missing after a tragic landslide buried them alive on Monday.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Chinese military personnel search for missing victims following a landslide in Liangshui village in Zhaotong, in southwestern China's Yunnan province on January 22, 2024.  (AFP)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Rescue personnel search for missing victims following a landslide in Liangshui village in Zhaotong, in southwestern China's Yunnan province on January 22, 2024.  (AFP)

  • Image 3 of 3

    A rescue personnel searches for missing victims following a landslide in Liangshui village in Zhaotong, in southwestern China's Yunnan province on January 22, 2024.  (AFP)

7 WARNING SIGNS A LANDSLIDE OR MUDSLIDE IS IMMINENT

A massive cliff collapsed at 5:51 in the morning while most people in two separate villages were still in bed. China Central Television reported that feet of rock, soil and snow covered homes. Other homes and buildings tumbled from foundations.

Authorities reported initially that 47 people from 18 homes went missing. Searchers have since found two of them injured and now hospitalized, while eight others were found dead, according to local media.

WHY CALIFORNIA IS PRIMED FOR LANDSLIDES

Search and rescue teams search for signs of life under feet of rubble that buried two villages in China Monday. Frigid temperatures put any survivors in further risk. 00:22

Drone footage shows massive landslide that buried two villages in China

Search and rescue teams search for signs of life under feet of rubble that buried two villages in China Monday. Frigid temperatures put any survivors in further risk.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

To complicate the search, Zhaotong is experiencing a cold snap. Overnight temperatures dropped below freezing, putting any trapped survivors in jeopardy. Highs have only been in the 30s. Video shows snow covering the villages.

Officials released a statement saying that 1,000 rescue workers were on the scene.

Chinese military personnel and rescue workers arrive to conduct a search and rescue operation following a landslide in Liangshui village at Zhaotong, in southwestern China's Yunnan province on January 22, 2024. 

(AFP / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted northwestern China on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was located about 80 miles west-northwest of Aykol, China. No damage or deaths have been reported so far. 

Tags
Loading...