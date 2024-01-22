Watch: Fireball lights up Berlin sky

BERLIN, Germany – One scientist caught an amazing display early Sunday morning, an asteroid lighting up Berlin as it burned up, falling through the Earth's atmosphere.

The photographer, Michael Aye, a researcher at the Planetary Research Institute, acted on a tip from a colleague at the SETI Institute.

"A 1-meter (3.2 feet) asteroid called Sar2736 is going to impact Earth, West of Berlin (city of Rathenow) at 00:32 UT, so in 30 min," SETI scientist Franck Marchis posted on X, formerly Twitter. "HARMLESS but several fragments will probably fell on the ground. Look up if you live in the area. It will be a beautiful show."

A Hungarian astronomer detected the Earth-bound rock about 3 hours before impact. He detailed the time and place, Aye told Reuters. He said this is only the eighth time impact, by the minute, was forecast.

Even NASA joined the asteroid watch on social media.

One astrophysicist told German media that it is possible that the asteroid burned completely. But, there is also a possibility that stones, as big as a thumb or fist, survived.

No word yet if any pieces of the asteroid have been found.

