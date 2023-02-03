What are the 5 layers of our atmosphere?

Everything that happens on our planet above the ground is taking place in Earth’s protective envelope called the atmosphere.

While more than 6,000 miles thick, the atmosphere is comprised of five distinct layers. Each layer has unique characteristics. In between these layers are boundaries called "pauses," where changes in temperature, chemical composition and density are the greatest.

Here’s a closer look at each of these layers, starting from the ground and moving upward.

Troposphere

The lowest and thinnest layer of the atmosphere is called the troposphere. According to NASA, the average thickness is about 7.5 miles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the height varies depending on location, ranging from about 12 miles thick at the equator and just under 4 miles thick at the poles.

Even though this is the smallest layer of the atmosphere, there is a lot going on in the troposphere. This is where we live and where the weather we experience happens. Many commercial jets fly near the top of this layer.

The air becomes thinner the higher into the troposphere your travel, which allows the temperature to drop. According to NOAA, the average temperature starts at 62 degrees at the ground and drops to negative 60 degrees at the tropopause.

Stratosphere

The second-lowest layer of the atmosphere is the stratosphere. It extends from the top of the troposphere to a height of about 31 miles.

The stratosphere is home to the all-important ozone layer, which filters harmful UV radiation from the sun. According to NOAA, the creation of ozone in this layer results in heat which means temperatures increase the higher up you travel – from about negative 60 degrees to about 5 degrees at the top.

The warmer air sitting atop the colder air creates stability, preventing most clouds from developing. However, NASA said some stratospheric clouds can be found near the poles on occasion.

Weather balloons and supersonic jet planes soar in this layer.

Mesosphere

The prefix "meso" means middle, so it’s no surprise that this is the middle layer of the atmosphere. It goes from the top of the stratosphere to an altitude of about 53 miles.

According to NOAA, gases contained in the mesosphere are thick enough to slow down meteors that are shooting toward Earth. This burns up the space rocks and results in the shooting starts or fireballs we see here on the ground.

NASA said that there is a very thin layer of water vapor at the top of the mesosphere, which can create wispy clouds called noctilucent clouds.

The mesosphere is also home to the coldest temperatures in Earth’s atmosphere, starting at an average of 5 degrees at the bottom of the layer and dropping to about negative 180 degrees at the top.

Rocket-powered aircraft can reach this layer of the atmosphere, according to NASA.

Thermosphere

The thermosphere, known as the upper atmosphere, is much thicker than any of the three lower layers. It runs from the top of the mesosphere to an altitude of about 375 miles.

Molecules in this layer have a very low density, which allows a dramatic increase in temperatures as you go higher into the thermosphere, ranging from about negative 180 degrees at the bottom to about 3,600 degrees at the top.

"However, despite the high temperature, this layer of the atmosphere would still feel very cold to our skin," NOAA experts wrote on the agency’s website. "The high temperature indicates the amount of the energy absorbed by the molecules, but with so few molecules in this layer, the total number would not be enough to heat our skin."

You’ll find auroras and the International Space Station in this layer.

Exosphere

The prefix "exo" means outer or external, making the exosphere the outermost layer of Earth’s atmosphere. It is by far the thickest layer of the atmosphere running from about 375 miles above the surface to 6,200 miles.

Particles in this layer escape into space.

According to NASA, most satellites orbit Earth in the exosphere.